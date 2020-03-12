MARKET INTRODUCTION

Dimethyl carbonate is an organic compound which exists as a colorless inflammable liquid. It is considered as a crucial intermediate in chemical industries and is used in synthesizing polycarbonates, polyurethanes, drugs & medicines, agricultural chemicals, and an array of other useful chemicals. Dimethyl carbonate (DMC) is a versatile chemical compound and is primarily used as raw material in the production of plastics and as VOC free solvent in industrial applications. It is extensively used as a solvent and cleaning agent in adhesives, sealants, paints, coatings, inks, and electrolyte solutions of batteries.

What is the Dynamics of Dimethyl Carbonate Market?

The global dimethyl carbonate market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for it from various end-use industries. Dimethyl carbonate is used in manufacturing pH regulators, precipitants, flocculants, neutralizing agents, solvents, reagents, etc. for a number of end-use industries. It is used as an environmentally friendly solvent in the paints and coatings industry. The use of dimethyl carbonate as an electrolyte in lithium ion batteries is rapidly growing. The demand for lithium ion batteries in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), smart phones, laptops, etc. is anticipated to spur the demand for dimethyl carbonate in the future.

What is the SCOPE of Dimethyl Carbonate Market?

The “Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the dimethyl carbonate market with detailed market segmentation by synthesis, application, grade, end-use industry, and geography. The global dimethyl carbonate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading dimethyl carbonate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Dimethyl Carbonate Market Segmentation?

The global dimethyl carbonate market is segmented on the basis of synthesis, application, grade, and end-use industry. On the basis of synthesis, the dimethyl carbonate market is segmented into, methanol phosgenation, oxidative carbonylation of methanol (ENI), oxidative carbonylation of methanol via methyl nitrate (UBE), ethylene carbonate transesterification process (ASAHI), urea transesterification, and direct synthesis from Co2.

What is the Regional Framework of Dimethyl Carbonate Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global dimethyl carbonate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The dimethyl carbonate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

