PVDF Resin Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

Global PVDF Resin market size will increase to 6550 Million US$ by 2025, from 1300 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

This report is concentrated on PVDF Resin . PVDF is a polymer with several crystalline forms depending on the processing conditions. It has a melting temperature (~170 oC) significantly lower than that of the other fluoropolymers. The normal processing temperatures for PVDF are in the range 200-260 C, and the continuous service temperature for PVDF is up to 150 C. The crystallinity of PVDF increases significantly in the first week after processing and stabilizes after 4 weeks. This phenomenon increases crystallinity up to 65% and results in the intrinsic stress and the potential stress cracking.

Top Companies in the Global PVDF Resin Market:

Arkema Group, RTP Company, SABIC, Dyneon LLC (3M Company), Quadrant Group of Companies, Kureha Corporation, Shanghai 3F New Materials Co. Ltd, Solvay, Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics.

This report segments the global PVDF Resin Market based on Types are:

Pipes and Fittings

Films and Sheets

Wires and Semicon Processing

Coatings

Membranes

Li-ion Batteries

Based on Application, the Global PVDF Resin Market is Segmented into:

Oil and Gas

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical Processing

Automotive and Processing

Aerospace and Defense

Building and Construction

Other End-user Industries

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global PVDF Resin Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the PVDF Resin market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global PVDF Resin Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

