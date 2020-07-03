Arc Welding Equipment Market Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Market in Foreseeable Future by 2027

What is Arc Welding Equipment?

Arc welding is defined as a process of binding metal through melting them using electricity. As compared to other processes that generally use gas, the arc welding process uses power for generating sufficient heat to melt the metal and join it together while cooling. The process can use direct or alternating currents, as well as uses consumable or non-consumable electrodes coated in flux. Steel erection, pipeline welding, heavy equipment repair, and several major construction projects, are some of the typical applications of arc welding equipment.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Arc Welding Equipment market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Arc Welding Equipment market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Rising demand from diverse end-use industries including construction, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, and automotive, among others, is the key factor boosting the arc welding equipment market. The equipment is commonly used in the construction of gas rigs, massive offshore oil, buildings, bridges, as well as pipelines. Further, the increasing government spending on infrastructure expansion and renovation projects is resulting in propelling the arc welding equipment market. However, the growing use of friction-stir welding in the automotive industry is expected to hinder the growth of the arc welding equipment market to a certain extent.

The report also includes the profiles of key Arc Welding Equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Arc Welding Equipment Market companies in the world

Amada Miyachi, Inc.

2. Automation International, Inc.

3. Beijing ARC Xinxing Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

4. CEA COSTRUZIONI ELETTROMECCANICHE ANNETTONI S.P.A.

5. Colfax Corporation

6. Fronius International GmbH

7. KOBE STEEL, LTD.

8. Panasonic Corporation

9. SHANGHAI HUGONG ELECTRIC (GROUP)CO.,LTD.

10. TELWIN S.p.A.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Arc Welding Equipment industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

