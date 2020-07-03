E-paper Display Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Plastic Logic, E Ink Holdings, CLEARink Displays

Global E-paper Display Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, player’s market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Top players in Global E-paper Display Market are:

Plastic Logic GmbH (Germany),E Ink Holdings Inc. (YFY Group) (Taiwan),CLEARink Displays, Inc. (United States),Pervasive Displays Inc. (Taiwan),Telerex NV (Belgium),OAXIS ASIA Pte Ltd (Singapore),Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan),Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),Visionect (Slovenia),Aveso Group (United Kingdom)

Brief Overview on E-paper Display

E-paper display is also known as electronic ink display or electronic paper. They are display devices that mimic the appearance of ordinary ink on paper. Unlike conventional backlit flat panel displays that emit light, electronic paper displays reflect light like paper. E-paper display may make more comfortable to read and provide a wider viewing angle than most light-emitting displays. An ideal e-paper display can be read in direct sunlight without the image appearing to fade, this has led to significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics

Growing End-user Industry Globally

Market Trend

Raising Awareness about Environmental Concerns have Endorsed the Use of Electronic Paper Technologies

Challenges

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

