Trailer Assist System Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2026 Ford Motor Company; Volkswagen AG; Continental AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Magna International Inc

Global trailer assist system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 162.51 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the widespread availability of technologies for autonomous vehicles, along with increased adoption rate of these technologies.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global trailer assist system market are Ford Motor Company; Volkswagen AG; Continental AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Magna International Inc.; Westfalia-Automotive GmbH; TowGo, LLC; WABCO; Carit Automotive GmbH & Co. KG; Daimler AG; Valeo; Garmin Ltd.; Cogent Embedded, Inc.; DornerWorks, Ltd.; Jaguar Land Rover Limited; POCLAIN HYDRAULICS; General Motors and among others.

Conducts Overall Global Trailer Assist System Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Trailer Assist System Market By Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, Truck), User Type (OEM Fitted, Aftermarket), Components (Camera/Sensor, Software Module), Technology (Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous), Applications (Vehicle Manufacturing, Traffic, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Trailer Assist System Market

Trailer assist system is the integration of various electric components and technologies resulting in better assistance services to the driver while they are reversing their vehicle. This system is essentially utilized in vehicles with a trailer attached to their rear end which inhibits the visual experience for the driver requiring artificial assistance which is achieved with the help of trailer assist systems.

Market Drivers:

Better safety, ease in driving and parking of vehicles with the adoption of these systems; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the utilization of towing vehicles in various regions of the world is expected to augment growth of the market value

Increased implementation of these services in passenger cars and commercial vehicles is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High financial costs associated with the integration and installation of these systems is expected to restrict the adoption rate

Lack/absence of required infrastructure for the efficient operations of these systems is expected to restrict the growth of the market

It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Valeo exhibited their invisible trailer system at the “CES 2019”, branded as “XtraVue Trailer”. The demonstration exhibited the live operations of the system, helping the driver of the vehicle to visualize the surroundings, with the help of camera systems, providing an image of the surrounding captured from different angles making the trailer attached to the vehicle invisible for better manoeuvring.

In September 2017, EchoMaster announced the launch of their front-facing camera systems for applications in mid-sized and full-sized trucks. The cameras have the capability of adjusting and transforming the lighting systems depending upon the conditions while the vehicle is being parked. The cameras are also triggered with the help of vehicle motion, making them active and visualizing the front-end of the truck. The cameras will be integrated with the existing “IntelliHaul” system and an upgraded version will be available in the market.

Competitive Analysis

Global trailer assist system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of trailer assist system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

