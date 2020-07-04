Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market : Global Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast 2020-2025 ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Sensata Technologies Inc., DENSO CORPORATION

In this report, each trend of the global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market is watchfully analyzed and researched by the market analysts. Experienced industry analysts assess growth opportunities, market sizing, technologies, applications, supply chains and companies with the singular goal of helping to make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype. Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market report also provides an exhaustive analysis of geographical scenario of the Automotive industry including detailed analysis of market scope, share, year on year development and opportunity analysis about the major regions. This market document also highlights the market growth during the forecast period 2020-2026.

The global tire pressure monitoring systems market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 10.5 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 21.7 billion by 2025 while registering a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2018-2025. Government regulations regarding the use of tire pressure monitoring systems in vehicles is driving the market growth. Increased global sales of vehicles are also a key factor in the market growth.

Few of the major market competitors in the Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Sensata Technologies Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, WABCO, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Nira Dynamics AB, Knorr-Bremse AG, DUNLOP TECH GmbH, HAMATON AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD, Bartec USA LLC, ATEQ TPMS, Infineon Technologies AG, Garmin Ltd., ALLIGATOR Ventilfabrik GmbH, PressurePro, ALPS ELECTRIC CO. LTD., Aptiv, Dill Air Controls Products, Doran Manufacturing LLC., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, OMRON Corporation, Valeo, Valor, GENERAL ELECTRIC, CUB ELECPARTS INC., E-LEAD ELECTRONIC CO. LTD., and STEELMATE.

Conducts Overall Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market, By Type (Direct, Indirect), End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), Vehicles (Passenger, Commercial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Tire pressure monitoring system is an electronic diagnostic system installed inside tires to measure air pressure of the tires. These systems provide live information to the driver of the vehicle, via a dashboard indicator. These systems monitor the tire pressure, which help in maintaining the handling of the vehicle reduce the wear and tear of the tires and help in increase the economy of the vehicles.

Europe had the biggest market share of 37.1% in 2017. Regulations in the region regarding the tire pressure monitoring systems is also set to increase the share of the market in the forecast period.

Improved regulations regarding the safety concerns of the vehicle have increased the demand for the system in the original equipment manufacturer sector which is driving the market growth

Rise in sales of vehicles globally has also resulted in the market growth as the regulations set out by the authorities induce the manufacturers to install tire pressure monitoring systems market in the vehicles

High cost of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems has restricted the aftermarket demand of these products and this factor is restraining the market growth

Potential chances of vehicle tracking through the tire pressure monitoring systems is a high possibility, and this factor is restricting the market growth

The global tire pressure monitoring systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tire pressure monitoring systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

