Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) is an organic compound having aromatic carbonaceous polycyclic hydrocarbon. Conventionally, it is produced from coal. It is produced by refining processed crude oil residue using coking process. Petcoke is usually used as a source of energy or carbon for industrial applications. It is infusible and insoluble porous solid that is majorly produced as fuel-grade petcoke.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the petcoke (petroleum coke) market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the petcoke (petroleum coke) industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) market with company profiles of key players such as:

BP Plc

Chevron Corporation

Essar Oil Ltd.

ExxonMobil Corporation

HPCL – Mittal Energy Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Valero Energy Corporation

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides petcoke (petroleum coke) market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) By Type

Fuel Grade Coke

Calcined Coke

Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) By Application

Power Generation

Cement Kilns

Calcination

Others (Including Fertilizers And Paper Industry)

Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 1 Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Petcoke (Petroleum Coke) Industry

