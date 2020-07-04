Special Graphite Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2026

Special Graphite Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Special Graphite industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Special graphite is a grade of synthetic graphite. It is used matrix and neutron moderator within nuclear reactors. In addition, it is used in proposed fusion reactors owing to its low neutron cross-section. Its major features of special graphite are high lubrication and lightweight. Isotropic graphite is an example of special graphite grade. It is finer and stable grade carbon. Basic applications of this isotropic graphite products include industrial furnaces, continuous casting dies such as those for copper alloys, optical fibers, and EDM electrodes for mold manufacture.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the special graphite market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the special graphite industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Special Graphite market with company profiles of key players such as:

GrafTech International Ltd.

Graphite India

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Mersen Group

Poco Graphite, Inc.

SEC Carbon, Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Italia Srl

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides special graphite market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Special Graphite By Type

Isotropic Graphite

Extruded Graphite

Molded Graphite

Others (Si Coated Graphite Etc.)

Special Graphite By Application

Electronics

Metallurgical

Solar Cell

Chemicals

Others (Aerospace Etc.)

Special Graphite By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

The Global Special Graphite Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Special Graphite Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Special Graphite Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Special Graphite Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Special Graphite Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Special Graphite Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Special Graphite Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Special Graphite Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Special Graphite Industry

