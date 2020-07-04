Organic Electronics Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2026

Organic Electronics Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Organic Electronics industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Organic electronics refers to use of organic and polymer compounds to design, construct and integrate electronic circuits and components. These components are conductive and semi-conductive in nature. Organic electronics are a new form of electronic devices which are cost effective, thermally stable, flexible and synthetically processed. These features of organic electronics provide strong market penetration for its components.

Organic electronics are derivatives of polymer compounds and are classified into conductive small molecules and conductive polymers. Based on end-use global organic electronics are segmented as portable solar cells, curved HD TVs, smartphone displays, colored light source and others. Applications bifurcate global organic electronics market into organic photovoltaic (OPV), printed batteries, OLED lighting, system component, organic RFID tags and display. Further, this report is segmented by materials into dielectric materials, conductive materials, substrate and semiconductor.

Modernization and changing lifestyle of consumers has led to increased use of high definition TVs and smart mobile phone escalates rapid growth of this market. Solar cells made of organic components are much cheaper than the inorganic ones and is expected to surge market growth for the forecast. OLED lights and their increased use due to its power saving and high performance is expected to provide high market penetration for organic electronics. Moreover, increased number of manufactures and development in the organic electronics components empowers rapid growth of this market.

Asia Pacific leads this market owing to the high population and demand for organic electronics in the regions like India and China. Europe and North America are regions with consistent market growth. Latin America and MEA are expected to show considerable growth over the forecast as they are still emerging regions for this market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Key players of the global organic electronics market are:

AU Optronics Corporation

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science AG

Dupont

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Display

Merck Kgaa

Novaled GmbH

Samsung Display

Sony Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

Universal Display Corporation

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Organic Electronics By Materials

Substrate

Dielectric Materials

Conductive Materials

Semiconductor

Organic Electronics By Applications

System Component

Organic Photovoltaic (OPV)

OLED Lighting

Printed Batteries

Organic RFID Tags

Display

Organic Electronics By End-Use

Curved HD TVs

Portable Solar Cells

Colored Light Source

Smartphone Displays

Others

Organic Electronics By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Organic Electronics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Organic Electronics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Organic Electronics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Organic Electronics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Organic Electronics Market Analysis By Materials

Chapter 6 Organic Electronics Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Organic Electronics Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 8 Organic Electronics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Organic Electronics Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Organic Electronics Industry

