Carbon Nanotubes Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Carbon Nanotubes Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Carbon Nanotubes industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Carbon nanotube is a tube-shaped material, polymer of carbon, which has a diameter measuring on the nanometer scale. Carbon nanotubes have properties such as stiffness, strength and tenacity Carbon nanotubes are able to replace other materials in a wide variety of applications because of certain properties such as their excellent mechanical strength and thermal and electrical conduction properties. Carbon nanotubes are used in various applications such as electronics & semiconductors, batteries & capacitors, chemical & polymers, energy, healthcare, composites, aerospace & defense etc.

The carbon nanotubes are classified according to product as single walled nanotubes (SWCNT) and multi walled nanotubes (MWCNT). Multi walled nanotubes has the largest market share. They are classified according to application as polymers, electrical and electronics, energy and others. The electrical and electronics segment accounted for the largest market share among all the applications, in terms of value. The energy segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The major trend emerging in carbon nanotube market is continuous research and development, increase in the production capacity and applications in various sectors. The growing demand for carbon nanotubes in various applications such as electrical and electronics, energy, consumer goods, automobile, aerospace, defense sectors and healthcare has led to heavy investments in the production capacities. It is also helping to drive the market for carbon nanotubes. The potential of carbon nanotubes to replace other materials is also fueling the growth of the market. Manufacturers are working on the development and adoption of cost-effective methods for producing high-quality single-walled carbon nanotubes which is going to increase its demand in the forecast period. The key constraints for this market are high cost of raw materials and productions and slower rate of production.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for carbon nanotubes, in terms of volume, and is projected to grow during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major companies in carbon nanotubes market are:

Arkema S.A.

Arry International Group Ltd.

Carbon Solutions Inc.

Cheap Tubes Inc.

CNT Company Ltd.

Continental Carbon Company

Hanwha Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hyperion Catalysis international Inc.

KLEAN CARBON Inc.

Kumho Petrochemical Company Ltd.

Nano Technology Ltd.

Nano-C Inc.

NanoIntegris Inc.

NanoLab Inc.

Nanoshel LLC

Nanothinx S.A.

Showa Denko K.K.

SouthWest Nano Technologies Inc.

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd

Toray Industries Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Product

Multi Walled Nanotubes (MWCNT)

Single Walled Nanotubes (SWCNT)

By Application

Polymers

Electrical & Electronics

Energy

Others

By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Carbon Nanotubes Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Carbon Nanotubes Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Carbon Nanotubes Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Carbon Nanotubes Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Carbon Nanotubes Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Carbon Nanotubes Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Carbon Nanotubes Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Carbon Nanotubes Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Carbon Nanotubes Industry

