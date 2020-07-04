Smart Thermostat Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2026

Smart Thermostat Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Smart Thermostat industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Smart thermostats are automation devices that control the heating and cooling systems within a specified area according to the environment requirements. It allows users to set schedule timing for controlling of the temperature. Smart thermostats are connected to the internet; this allows users to adjust their homes temperature setting using other smart connectivity devices such as smartphones and tablets. It helps the user to save energy by easily switching the air conditioning or heating device from different locations. The thermostats can be programmed according to users requirement in order to minimize power consumption. They are used in residential buildings, educational institutions and offices.

The smart thermostats are classified according to technology as Wi-Fi, ZigBee and others. Wi-Fi is the growing segment and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Advancement in technology due to research and development has provided innovative smart thermostats. The smart thermostats can sense a person depending upon range. It will start cooling or heating system accordingly.

The key drivers for the smart thermostat market are the rising demand for energy-efficient devices, increasing energy prices and the need to optimize power. The major application of smart thermostat is in residential and commercial buildings. It is going to boost the market for smart thermostats. The increase in demand for smart homes is expected to fuel the demand for smart thermostat market during the forecast period. The key constraints of the global thermostat market are high cost of smart thermostats and increase in demand only in developed regions with high disposable.

North America is the leading market of smart thermostats. The European market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major companies of smart thermostat market include:

Honeywell international

Nest Labs

Schneider Electric SE

Emerson Electric Co.

Ingersoll Rand

Control4 Corporation

Nortek, Inc.

Carrier Corporation

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Smart Thermostat By Technology

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Others

Smart Thermostat By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

