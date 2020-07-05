Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market : Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2028 by QMI – Lockheed Martin, Roketsan A.S., NPO Splav

A recent report published by QMI on multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of multiple launch rocket systems market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for multiple launch rocket systems during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Lockheed Martin,

Roketsan A.S.,

NPO Splav and others.

It can enable companies investing in multiple launch rocket systems market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the multiple launch rocket systems market has been segmented, by launch vehicle (tracked, wheeled), by caliber range (70-180mm, 180-300mm), by firing range (10-100km, 100-300km), by pod capacity (up to 16, 16 to 40).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For multiple launch rocket systems market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the multiple launch rocket systems market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace &defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace &defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in multiple launch rocket systems market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing multiple launch rocket systems market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for multiple launch rocket systems market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Market Segmentation:

By Launch Vehicle:

o Tracked

o Wheeled

By Caliber Range:

o 70-180mm

o 180-300mm

By Firing Range:

o 10-100km

o 100-300km

By Pod Capacity:

o Up to 16

o 16 to 40

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Launch Vehicle

o North America, by Caliber Range

o North America, by Firing Range

o North America, by Pod Capacity

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Launch Vehicle

o Western Europe, by Caliber Range

o Western Europe, by Firing Range

o Western Europe, by Pod Capacity

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Launch Vehicle

o Asia Pacific, by Caliber Range

o Asia Pacific, by Firing Range

o Asia Pacific, by Pod Capacity

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Launch Vehicle

o Eastern Europe, by Caliber Range

o Eastern Europe, by Firing Range

o Eastern Europe, by Pod Capacity

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Launch Vehicle

o Middle East, by Caliber Range

o Middle East, by Firing Range

o Middle East, by Pod Capacity

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Launch Vehicle

o Rest of the World, by Caliber Range

o Rest of the World, by Firing Range

o Rest of the World, by Pod Capacity

