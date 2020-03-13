According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “In-Mold Labels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global in-mold labels market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2018. In-mold labels (IMLs) are pre-printed stickers consisting of images and relevant product information. These labels are embedded into the wall of the mold through the techniques of blow molding, thermoforming and injecting molding, followed by the application of heat resistant ink and a coating of lacquer. These labels thus become an undetachable part of the container and provide a seamless finish to the product. These labels are waterproof, transparent, and permanently molded, and find wide applicability across a variety of industry verticals.

Global In-Mold Labels Market Trends:

Owing to the advantages associated with the usage of IMLs, including recyclability and cost-effectiveness, there has been an increase in their demand from various industries. For instance, in the food and beverage industry, these labels are extensively utilized owing to their resistance to humidity and temperature changes. In the pharmaceutical industry, they are widely preferred for packaging as they offer protection against contaminations. Furthermore, with increasing disposable income, there is a rise in the demand for aesthetically appealing and attractive packaging solutions. No-label look and multi-color prints act as an effective marketing tool for brands, thus boosting the sales of the products. Other factors driving the market include the emerging trend of digitization in the label printing process, which enables faster product turnaround rates and greater flexibility in label designs. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 3.7 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Material:

1. Polypropylene

2. Polyethylene

3. Polyvinyl Chloride

4. ABS Resins

5. Others

Based on the material, the market has been divided into polypropylene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, ABS resins and others. Amongst these, polypropylene represents the largest market segment.

Market Breakup by Technology:

1. Extrusion Blow-Molding Process

2. Injection Molding Process

3. Thermoforming

On the basis of the technology, the market has been categorized into extrusion blow-molding process, injection molding process and thermoforming, wherein the injection molding process exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Printing Technologies:

1. Flexographic Printing

2. Offset Printing

3. Gravure Printing

4. Digital Printing

5. Others

Based on the printing technology, the market has been segregated into flexographic, offset, gravure, digital and others.

Market Breakup by Printing Inks:

1. UV Curable Inks

2. Thermal Cured Inks

3. Water-Soluble Inks

4. Others

On the basis of the printing inks, the market has been classified as UV curable, thermal cured, water-soluble and other inks.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

1. Personal Care

2. Consumer Durables

3. Food and Beverage

4. Automotive

5. Others

Based on the end use, food and beverage accounts for a majority of the total market share. Other major segments include personal care, consumer durables, automotive and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, Europe holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of the in-mold label market competitors include CCL Industries, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Huhtamaki Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Cenveo Inc., Fuji Seal International, Inc., Multicolor Corporation, EVCO Plastics, Innovia Films Ltd., and Inland Label and Marketing Services, LLC.

