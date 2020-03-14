According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Positive Displacement Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global positive displacement pumps market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2018. A positive displacement pump (PDP) is a type of industrial pump that is used to move fluid from inlet pressure division to discharge pipe. It helps in maintaining fluid movement by trapping a fixed amount of liquid and displacing the confined amount into the discharge tube. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 15.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2024.

Over the years, positive displacement pumps have gained traction across the globe owing to their high viscosity, compact design and ability to maintain a continual flow of fluid, irrespective of differential pressure levels. Owing to these characteristics, these pumps are utilized across diverse industries. With the rising oil and gas exploration activities, there has been an increase in the installation of pumping machinery, such as PDP. Apart from this, there has been a growing need for wastewater treatment from the refining, chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Also, water-dependent sectors, such as textile, paper and pulp, paint and coating, and power generation, have significantly increased the demand for these pumps. As a result, manufacturers are introducing enhanced and premium-quality rotary PDPs that will help in the transportation of harmful chemicals without damaging the environment. They are also entering into partnerships to strengthen their product portfolio and expand their geographical presence, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Rotary Pumps

2. Reciprocating Pumps

3. Peristaltic

4. Others

Breakup by Capacity:

1. Low Capacity Pumps

2. Medium Capacity Pumps

3. High Capacity Pumps

Breakup by Pump Characteristics:

1. Standard Pumps

2. Engineered Pumps

3. Special Purpose Pumps

Breakup by Raw Material:

1. Bronze

2. Cast Iron

3. Polycarbonate

4. Stainless Steel

5. Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Oil and Gas

2. Water and Wastewater

3. Automotive

4. Chemicals and Petrochemicals

5. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global Positive Displacement Pumps Market. Some of the major players in the market are Flowserve, Grundfos, ITT, KSB, SPX FLOW, Alfa Laval, Schlumberger, Colfax Corporation, HERMETIC-Pumpen, Xylem, Sulzer, Baker Hughes, Ebara Corporation, Weir Group, Fristam Pumps, Altra Industrial Motion, AR North America, Verder, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

