According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Lyocell Fiber Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The North America lyocell fiber market reached a value of US$ 190 Million in 2019. Lyocell fiber, also known as dissolving pulp, is a type of rayon that is manufactured from bleached wood pulp using the process of dry jet-wet spinning. It is soft, durable, lightweight, absorbent, breathable, wrinkle-resistant and capable of replicating textures, such as silk, suede and leather. As it is biodegradable and can be dyed in several colors, it is widely utilized in North America for manufacturing clothes, carpets, curtains, bedsheets, sportswear, surgical equipment and medical gloves.

North America represents one of the major markets for lyocell fiber on account of product innovation and differentiation in medical apparel. Moreover, as it has high tensile strength and absorbent capacity, it is increasingly being utilized in various other industries in the region, such as fashion and textiles. Furthermore, owing to a high disposable income, individuals in North America are seeking superior lifestyles. Consequently, they are purchasing bed linen, curtains and carpets, which are manufactured from lyocell fiber. These factors are anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup By Region:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Mexico

Breakup by Product:

1. Staple Fiber

2. Cross-Linked Fiber

Breakup by Application:

1. Apparel

2. Home Textiles

3. Medical and Hygiene

4. Automotive Filters

5. Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of North America Lyocell Fiber Market.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

