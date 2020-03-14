According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Paper Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the GCC paper products market size reached US$ 9,996 Million in 2019. Paper products play a vital role in modern life as they have distinct advantages over other materials. They are lightweight, biodegradable, cost-effective, easy to handle and recyclable. These characteristics of paper products have increased their demand across the GCC region. In recent years, products ranging from copy paper and blank envelopes to disposables and packaging materials have gained immense popularity in the GCC countries.

GCC Paper Products Market Trends:

With the improving standards of living in the GCC countries, the demand for hygiene products, such as tissue papers, paper towels, toilet rolls, has escalated. Besides this, with the expanding e-commerce sector, the packaging industry is also playing a significant role in increasing the demand for paper products across the region. These products are extensively used in the packaging of food and beverages, electronics, textiles, and cement, among other products. Apart from this, the regulatory authorities are enforcing laws to ban plastic products, which pose a significant threat to the environment. This has created awareness among consumers and retailers, who are now As a result, the leading companies are also engaging in the development of novel product variants. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 12,489 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2020-2025.

Key Market Segmentatyion:

GCC Paper Cups Market:

(a) Market by Cup Type:

1. Cold Paper Cups

2. Hot Paper Cups

Based on the cup type, the market has been segmented into cold and hot paper cups.

(b) Market by Wall Type:

1. Single Wall Paper Cups

2. Double Wall Paper Cups

On the basis of the wall type, the market has been categorized into single and double wall- paper cups.

(c) Market by Application:

1. Tea and Coffee

2. Chilled Food

3. Beverages

4. Others

The market has been classified based on the application into tea and coffee, chilled food and beverages, and others.

GCC Paper Plates Market:

(a) Market by Plate Type:

1. Heavy Duty Plates

2. Medium Duty Plates

On the basis of the plate type, the market has been segmented into heavy- and medium-duty plates.

(b) Market by Distribution Channel:

1. Institutional

2. Retail

The market has been divided based on the distribution channel into retail and institutional segments.

GCC Paperboard Packaging Market:

(a) Market by Product Type:

1. Corrugated Box

2. Rigid Box

3. Folding Cartons

4. Paper Bags

5. Others

Based on the product type, the market has been categorized into corrugated boxes, rigid boxes, folding cartons, paper bags and others.

(b) Market by Material Type:

1. Brown Kraft

2. White Kraft

3. Others

On the basis of the material type, the market has been classified into brown, white and other kraft.

(c) Market by Application:

1. Food and Beverages

2. Healthcare

3. Electrical and Electronic Goods

4. Personal and Household Care Goods

5. Others

The market has been segmented based on the application into food and beverages, healthcare, electric and electronic goods, personal and household care goods, and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Kuwait

4. Oman

5. Bahrain

6. Qatar

Region-wise, the market has been segregated into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Safeer Luxury Pack, Arkan Mfg Paper Cup Company, Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO), Al Kifah Paper Products, Al Nawar Corner, Lamina Company Ltd, Golden Paper Cups Mfg. Co. Ltd., Unipack Containers & Carton Products LLC, Hotpack Packaging LLC, Gulf Carton and Arabian Paper Products Company (APPCO).

