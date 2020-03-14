According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aerosol Cans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global aerosol cans market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Aerosol cans are a type of dispensing system that sprays out liquid particles in the form of an aerosol mist, spray or foam. These containers usually consist of a shell, valve and dip tube that effectively packs the contents of the can and offers high performance during storage and transportation. The product is kept at room temperature before it is poured into the can. Following this, the can is sealed using high pressure and the propellant, which can include butane, propane or carbon dioxide, is pumped in. Since the propellant under high pressures is not able to expand into the gaseous form, it stays in the liquid form while the pressure is maintained. As soon as the valve opens, the mixture of the liquid product and the liquified-gas propellant moves through the dip tube in an upward direction, which is then vaporized into a fine mist. Usually made up of metals like steel or aluminum, these cans are widely used for a wide array of applications, ranging from disinfectants to shaving cream, across numerous industries, including agriculture, automotive and personal care.

Global Aerosol Cans Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by an increase in the uptake of personal care products. The confluence of various factors, including rapid urbanization, improving living standards and inflating disposable income levels, has provided a boost to the growing trend of personal grooming among both the female and male consumers. Consequently, there is a significant increase in the sales of deodorants, body mists, face mists, shaving foam and hair sprays, among other personal care products, which is contributing to the rising demand for aerosol cans. Moreover, the growing sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are also expected to provide a thrust to the market growth. This has been further aided by the continuous expansion of modern retail formats. In addition to this, spray paints are widely utilized in the automotive industry for personalized designs on automobiles, which is influencing the demand for aerosol cans. Furthermore, an enhanced focus toward sustainable development has contributed to the rising preference for eco-friendly packaging solutions. The most common metal used for the production of these cans is aluminum, which is cost effective and energy efficient in nature. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Based on the product type, the market has been divided into straight wall, necked-in and shaped aerosol cans.

On the basis of the material, the market has been classified into aluminum, steel, plastic and others.

Based on the propellant used, the market has been bifurcated into compressed gas and liquefied gas propellant.

On the basis of the capacity, the market has been segregated into <100ml, 100-250 ml, 251-500 ml and > 500ml.

Based on the application, the market has been categorized into personal care, household, healthcare, automotive and other products.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Aero-pack Industries Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Arminak & Associates, Inc., Alucon Public Company Limited, Ball Corporation, Bharat Containers, CCL Containers, Colep, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Containers Inc., Exal Corporation, Jamestrong Packaging, Nampak Ltd., Spray Products, and WestRock group.

