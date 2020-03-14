A Drilling Detergent is a surface active agent or a mud additive that is used to prevent and reduce interfacial tensions so that there is no sticking of clay, mud or other rock granules in any equipment of a drilling assembly. These detergents also prevent the swelled and sticky clay formations called gumbo shale from agglomerating and forming bigger pieces of sticky clay which can block the annulus and flow line.

The major players in global Drilling Detergent market include:, Schlumberger, Di-Corp, BDC GROUP, ProAction Fluids, Fujairah Chemical, Al Moghera, Century Products, Vizag Chemical.

This report focuses on Drilling Detergent volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level.

Market Segment Analysis

Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Drilling Detergent market is segmented into

Nonionic Type

Ionic Type

Segment by Application

Offshore

Onshore

Global Drilling Detergent Market: Regional Analysis

The Drilling Detergent market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Drilling Detergent market report are:, North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E.

Global Drilling Detergent Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market.

