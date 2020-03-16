The global radar level transmitter market was valued US$ 654.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 996.0 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 4.8% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Various countries such as India, China, and selected countries in Africa have attracted notable domestic as well as a foreign investment towards the improvement of its industry’s infrastructure. Furthermore, the significantly immense value adds from oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, metals & mining, and paper & pulp to name a few industries have gained a notable surge in their production capabilities and consequently the sale of radar level transmitters among these industries in developing economies. The growth in process industries is expected to support the growth of radar level transmitter market. The major driving factors driving the growth of radar level transmitter market include increasing demand for efficient measurement solutions, increasing popularity of non-contact based transmitters. The major factors hindering the growth of radar level transmitter is high initial cost and installation charges.

Global Radar level transmitter Market – Company Profiles

Radar technology has become the preferred technology for level measurement in many of the industrial applications which has driven the growth of radar level transmitter market. The radar emits microwaves to gauge the distance to a surface, computing distance by the time required for the pulse to hit the surface and reflect. As with all electromagnetic signal transmissions, the wavelength is inversely proportional to the frequency. In radar level transmitter, frequency is an important property as it directly affects measurement performance. Several radar level measurement applications exist in various types of industries, such as Food and Beverages. Each industry application presents its challenges, so it is crucial to consider which frequency bands are best suited. Three types of frequency are used for level measurement such as C and X Band, K Band, W Band. Every band has its specific frequency range and has benefits in various radar level transmitter applications. K band holds a significant market share of radar level transmitter market.

Radar level transmitters also perform well with recirculating fluids, boiling surfaces, aeration tanks, and propeller mixers. Various types of radar level transmitters render differing levels of accuracy depending on the kind of media. Radar level transmitters are reliable, more accurate, and best suited for unstable process conditions. The growing quality concerns in food and beverage industry is one of the major driver for the growth of radar level trsnsmitter market. The players operating in the radar level transmitter market are focused on offering highly efficient solutions to attract new customers and gain a strong customer base.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in the global radar level transmitter market owing to the significant presence of processing industries.The radar level transmitter market in regions such as Europe and MEA is expeted to witness growth during the forecast period. Radar level technology provides a level measurement solution for nearly every form comprising solids and liquids. Radar level transmitters also perform well with recirculating fluids, boiling surfaces, aeration tanks, and propeller mixers. Various types of radar level transmitters render differing levels of accuracy depending on the kind of media. The various advantages offered by these transmitters are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of radar level transmitter market.

