The global penetration testing market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 30.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.8% from 2020 to 2025. The major factors driving the market include enterprises implementing security measures due to increased sophistication in cyberattacks.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

In the cloud-based deployment mode, instead of implementing the software solution on the local hardware, businesses subscribe to the solution hosted on a third-party remotely located server. The cloud segment is the larger as well as faster-growing segment in the penetration testing market. Organizations can avoid certain costs, such as maintenance of infrastructure, and costs related to technical staff, by using the cloud-based penetration testing solutions and services. The cloud-based platforms are beneficial for organizations that have strict budgets for security investments. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) deploy their penetration testing on cloud, as it enables them to focus on their core competencies, rather than to invest their capital on security infrastructure. Hence, the cloud segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

Large enterprises can be considered as the early adopters of penetration testing as they have a huge workforce and associated networking devices, which are susceptible to security-related risks. Enterprises have their offices across regions, which force them to provide their solutions through real-time access of data to their employees. Additionally, as large enterprises do not have budget constraints, it enables them to adopt the on-premises solutions. However, a significant shift from on-premises-based solutions to cloud-based solutions is expected due to the scalability of benefits. Due to additional features, such as detection of access risks, excess risks, risk outliers and other vulnerabilities, large enterprises are expected to increasingly adopt penetration testing solutions.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) includes big developing economies, such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, and South Korea. Due to increased sophistication of cyber frauds, citizens and enterprises in APAC are becoming aware about improving their overall security posture for preventing financial as well as reputational losses. Countries, such as India, Japan, and ANZ, have already started implementing penetration testing across verticals, including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government and defense verticals. The best example is retail and eCommerce. Enterprises are developing advanced penetration testing solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and thereby, securing online payment processes. Other developing countries have also started adopting penetration testing solutions. Hence, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the penetration testing market.

Penetration Testing Market Players:

Key market players profiled in this report include Qualys(US), Rapid7(US), FireEye(US), IBM(US), Micro Focus(Berkshire), Cigital(Synopses) (US), Secureworks(DELL) (Georgia), Trustwave Holdings(Singtel)(US), Acunetix (Malta), Netsparker (UK), Veracode(Broadcom) (US), Rhino Security Labs(US), Core Security(HelpSystems) (US), Immuniweb (High-Tech Bridge) (Switzerland), Checkmarx(Israel), PortSwigger Web Security (England), Context Information Security (UK), iSECURION (India), BreachLock(US), Raxis(Georgia). These players offer penetration testing to cater to the demands and needs of the customer. Major growth strategies adopted by these players include partnerships, collaborations and agreements, and new product launches/product enhancements.

Based on Component:

Solutions

Services

Based on application area:

Web application

Mobile application

Network infrastructure

Social Engineering

Cloud

Others (Embedded and IoT)

Based on deployment mode:

Cloud

On-premises

Based on organization size:

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Based on verticals:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT)

Telecom

Retail and eCommerce

Education

Others (transportation, energy, and social media )

Based on Region:

North America United States (US) Canada

Europe United Kingdom (UK) Germany France Rest of Europe

APAC India Japan ANZ Rest of APAC

MEA Middle East Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



