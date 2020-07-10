Oil & Gas Automation Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2020-2026| ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International, General Electric, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Oil & Gas Automation market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global Oil & Gas Automation market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Oil & Gas Automation market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global Oil & Gas Automation market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global Oil & Gas Automation market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global Oil & Gas Automation market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oil & Gas Automation Market Research Report: ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International, General Electric, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, GE(Baker Hughes), Mitsubishi Electric, Weatherford International, Kongsberg Gruppen, Schlumberger, Yokogawa Electric

Global Oil & Gas Automation Market Segmentation by Product: Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Others

Global Oil & Gas Automation Market Segmentation by Application: Enterprise, Government, Other

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Oil & Gas Automation market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Oil & Gas Automation market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Oil & Gas Automation market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oil & Gas Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oil & Gas Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil & Gas Automation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil & Gas Automation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil & Gas Automation market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil & Gas Automation Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

1.4.3 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

1.4.4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Enterprise

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Oil & Gas Automation Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Oil & Gas Automation Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Oil & Gas Automation Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Oil & Gas Automation Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil & Gas Automation Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Oil & Gas Automation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Oil & Gas Automation Production by Regions

4.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Oil & Gas Automation Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Oil & Gas Automation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Oil & Gas Automation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oil & Gas Automation Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Oil & Gas Automation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Oil & Gas Automation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Oil & Gas Automation Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Oil & Gas Automation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Oil & Gas Automation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Oil & Gas Automation Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Oil & Gas Automation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Oil & Gas Automation Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Oil & Gas Automation Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Oil & Gas Automation Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Oil & Gas Automation Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Oil & Gas Automation Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Oil & Gas Automation Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Automation Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Automation Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Oil & Gas Automation Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Oil & Gas Automation Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Automation Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Automation Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Oil & Gas Automation Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Oil & Gas Automation Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Oil & Gas Automation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Automation Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Overview

8.1.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Related Developments

8.2 Emerson Electric

8.2.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

8.2.2 Emerson Electric Overview

8.2.3 Emerson Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Emerson Electric Product Description

8.2.5 Emerson Electric Related Developments

8.3 Honeywell International

8.3.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

8.3.2 Honeywell International Overview

8.3.3 Honeywell International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Honeywell International Product Description

8.3.5 Honeywell International Related Developments

8.4 General Electric

8.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information

8.4.2 General Electric Overview

8.4.3 General Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 General Electric Product Description

8.4.5 General Electric Related Developments

8.5 Siemens AG

8.5.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

8.5.2 Siemens AG Overview

8.5.3 Siemens AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Siemens AG Product Description

8.5.5 Siemens AG Related Developments

8.6 Schneider Electric

8.6.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

8.6.2 Schneider Electric Overview

8.6.3 Schneider Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Schneider Electric Product Description

8.6.5 Schneider Electric Related Developments

8.7 Rockwell Automation

8.7.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Rockwell Automation Overview

8.7.3 Rockwell Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Rockwell Automation Product Description

8.7.5 Rockwell Automation Related Developments

8.8 GE(Baker Hughes)

8.8.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

8.8.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Overview

8.8.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Product Description

8.8.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Related Developments

8.9 Mitsubishi Electric

8.9.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

8.9.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

8.9.3 Mitsubishi Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Mitsubishi Electric Product Description

8.9.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments

8.10 Weatherford International

8.10.1 Weatherford International Corporation Information

8.10.2 Weatherford International Overview

8.10.3 Weatherford International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Weatherford International Product Description

8.10.5 Weatherford International Related Developments

8.11 Kongsberg Gruppen

8.11.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Corporation Information

8.11.2 Kongsberg Gruppen Overview

8.11.3 Kongsberg Gruppen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Product Description

8.11.5 Kongsberg Gruppen Related Developments

8.12 Schlumberger

8.12.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

8.12.2 Schlumberger Overview

8.12.3 Schlumberger Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Schlumberger Product Description

8.12.5 Schlumberger Related Developments

8.13 Yokogawa Electric

8.13.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Information

8.13.2 Yokogawa Electric Overview

8.13.3 Yokogawa Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Yokogawa Electric Product Description

8.13.5 Yokogawa Electric Related Developments

9 Oil & Gas Automation Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Oil & Gas Automation Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Oil & Gas Automation Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Oil & Gas Automation Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Oil & Gas Automation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Oil & Gas Automation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Oil & Gas Automation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Automation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Oil & Gas Automation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Automation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Oil & Gas Automation Sales Channels

11.2.2 Oil & Gas Automation Distributors

11.3 Oil & Gas Automation Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Oil & Gas Automation Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Oil & Gas Automation Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Oil & Gas Automation Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

