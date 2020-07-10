Planetary Gearbox Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2026| Bonfiglioli, Varvel, Siemens, John Deere, WITTENSTEIN, Kahlig Antriebstechnik

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Planetary Gearbox market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global Planetary Gearbox market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Planetary Gearbox market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global Planetary Gearbox market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global Planetary Gearbox market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global Planetary Gearbox market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Planetary Gearbox Market Research Report: Bonfiglioli, Varvel, Siemens, John Deere, WITTENSTEIN, Kahlig Antriebstechnik, Nidec-Shimpo, JVL, TGB Group, WMH Herion, Kollmorgen, Brevini, Voith, Rossi Group, Vogel, Onvio, VEX Robotics, Apex Dynamics, Rohloff

Global Planetary Gearbox Market Segmentation by Product: MP

P

LP

MLP

Other

Global Planetary Gearbox Market Segmentation by Application: Smart Home, Medical Devices, Gaming & Video, Office Automation, Other

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Planetary Gearbox market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Planetary Gearbox market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Planetary Gearbox market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Planetary Gearbox market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Planetary Gearbox industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Planetary Gearbox market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Planetary Gearbox market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Planetary Gearbox market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Planetary Gearbox Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Planetary Gearbox Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Planetary Gearbox Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 MP

1.4.3 P

1.4.4 LP

1.4.5 MLP

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Planetary Gearbox Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Smart Home

1.5.3 Medical Devices

1.5.4 Gaming & Video

1.5.5 Office Automation

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Planetary Gearbox Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Planetary Gearbox Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Planetary Gearbox Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Planetary Gearbox Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Planetary Gearbox, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Planetary Gearbox Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Planetary Gearbox Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Planetary Gearbox Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Planetary Gearbox Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Planetary Gearbox Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Planetary Gearbox Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Planetary Gearbox Production by Regions

4.1 Global Planetary Gearbox Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Planetary Gearbox Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Planetary Gearbox Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Planetary Gearbox Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Planetary Gearbox Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Planetary Gearbox Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Planetary Gearbox Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Planetary Gearbox Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Planetary Gearbox Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Planetary Gearbox Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Planetary Gearbox Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Planetary Gearbox Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Planetary Gearbox Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Planetary Gearbox Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Planetary Gearbox Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Planetary Gearbox Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Planetary Gearbox Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Planetary Gearbox Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Planetary Gearbox Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Planetary Gearbox Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Planetary Gearbox Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Planetary Gearbox Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Planetary Gearbox Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Planetary Gearbox Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Planetary Gearbox Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Planetary Gearbox Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Planetary Gearbox Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Planetary Gearbox Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Planetary Gearbox Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Planetary Gearbox Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Planetary Gearbox Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Planetary Gearbox Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Planetary Gearbox Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Planetary Gearbox Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Planetary Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Bonfiglioli

8.1.1 Bonfiglioli Corporation Information

8.1.2 Bonfiglioli Overview

8.1.3 Bonfiglioli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Bonfiglioli Product Description

8.1.5 Bonfiglioli Related Developments

8.2 Varvel

8.2.1 Varvel Corporation Information

8.2.2 Varvel Overview

8.2.3 Varvel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Varvel Product Description

8.2.5 Varvel Related Developments

8.3 Siemens

8.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.3.2 Siemens Overview

8.3.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Siemens Product Description

8.3.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.4 John Deere

8.4.1 John Deere Corporation Information

8.4.2 John Deere Overview

8.4.3 John Deere Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 John Deere Product Description

8.4.5 John Deere Related Developments

8.5 WITTENSTEIN

8.5.1 WITTENSTEIN Corporation Information

8.5.2 WITTENSTEIN Overview

8.5.3 WITTENSTEIN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 WITTENSTEIN Product Description

8.5.5 WITTENSTEIN Related Developments

8.6 Kahlig Antriebstechnik

8.6.1 Kahlig Antriebstechnik Corporation Information

8.6.2 Kahlig Antriebstechnik Overview

8.6.3 Kahlig Antriebstechnik Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Kahlig Antriebstechnik Product Description

8.6.5 Kahlig Antriebstechnik Related Developments

8.7 Nidec-Shimpo

8.7.1 Nidec-Shimpo Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nidec-Shimpo Overview

8.7.3 Nidec-Shimpo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Nidec-Shimpo Product Description

8.7.5 Nidec-Shimpo Related Developments

8.8 JVL

8.8.1 JVL Corporation Information

8.8.2 JVL Overview

8.8.3 JVL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 JVL Product Description

8.8.5 JVL Related Developments

8.9 TGB Group

8.9.1 TGB Group Corporation Information

8.9.2 TGB Group Overview

8.9.3 TGB Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 TGB Group Product Description

8.9.5 TGB Group Related Developments

8.10 WMH Herion

8.10.1 WMH Herion Corporation Information

8.10.2 WMH Herion Overview

8.10.3 WMH Herion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 WMH Herion Product Description

8.10.5 WMH Herion Related Developments

8.11 Kollmorgen

8.11.1 Kollmorgen Corporation Information

8.11.2 Kollmorgen Overview

8.11.3 Kollmorgen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Kollmorgen Product Description

8.11.5 Kollmorgen Related Developments

8.12 Brevini

8.12.1 Brevini Corporation Information

8.12.2 Brevini Overview

8.12.3 Brevini Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Brevini Product Description

8.12.5 Brevini Related Developments

8.13 Voith

8.13.1 Voith Corporation Information

8.13.2 Voith Overview

8.13.3 Voith Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Voith Product Description

8.13.5 Voith Related Developments

8.14 Rossi Group

8.14.1 Rossi Group Corporation Information

8.14.2 Rossi Group Overview

8.14.3 Rossi Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Rossi Group Product Description

8.14.5 Rossi Group Related Developments

8.15 Vogel

8.15.1 Vogel Corporation Information

8.15.2 Vogel Overview

8.15.3 Vogel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Vogel Product Description

8.15.5 Vogel Related Developments

8.16 Onvio

8.16.1 Onvio Corporation Information

8.16.2 Onvio Overview

8.16.3 Onvio Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Onvio Product Description

8.16.5 Onvio Related Developments

8.17 VEX Robotics

8.17.1 VEX Robotics Corporation Information

8.17.2 VEX Robotics Overview

8.17.3 VEX Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 VEX Robotics Product Description

8.17.5 VEX Robotics Related Developments

8.18 Apex Dynamics

8.18.1 Apex Dynamics Corporation Information

8.18.2 Apex Dynamics Overview

8.18.3 Apex Dynamics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Apex Dynamics Product Description

8.18.5 Apex Dynamics Related Developments

8.19 Rohloff

8.19.1 Rohloff Corporation Information

8.19.2 Rohloff Overview

8.19.3 Rohloff Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Rohloff Product Description

8.19.5 Rohloff Related Developments

9 Planetary Gearbox Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Planetary Gearbox Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Planetary Gearbox Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Planetary Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Planetary Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Planetary Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Planetary Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Planetary Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Planetary Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Planetary Gearbox Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Planetary Gearbox Sales Channels

11.2.2 Planetary Gearbox Distributors

11.3 Planetary Gearbox Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Planetary Gearbox Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Planetary Gearbox Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Planetary Gearbox Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”