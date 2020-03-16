Positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) is a scientific diagnostic technique that is used to analyze tissue metabolism. This technique makes use of an X-ray CT scanner and a PET scanner. The combination of PET-CT scan gives us the exact location of the organ’s abnormal metabolic activity within the body and gives diagnostic accuracy. With a radioactive tracer, the patient is sprayed with a glucose solution, and the organs ingest the tracer and are thus diagnosed.

The PET-CT Scanner Device market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as increase in incidence and prevalence of diseases such as cancer, HIV, Alzheimer, and cardiovascular diseases and growth of geriatric population. The developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to the awareness on aesthetic procedures.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Toshiba Corporation

2. General Electric Co.

3. Hitachi, Ltd.

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. Shimadzu Corporation

6. Siemens AG

7. PerkinElmer, Inc.

8. Positron Corporation

9. Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd

10. Mediso Ltd

The global PET-CT Scanner Device market is segmented on the basis of Type, Service Provider, Slice Count, Isotopes, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Stationary Scanners and Portable Scanners/Mobile Scanners. On the basis of service providers, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes. On the basis of Slice Count, the market is segmented into Low Slice Scanner, Medium Slice Scanner, and High Slice Scanner. On the basis of Isotopes, the market is segmented into Flurodeoxyglucose (FDG), 62Cu ATSM, 18 F Sodium Fluoride, FMISO, Gallium, Thallium, and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, and Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global PET-CT Scanner Device Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The PET-CT Scanner Device market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting PET-CT Scanner Device Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the PET-CT Scanner Device Market in these regions.

