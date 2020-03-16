Cloud security is increasingly being adopted in healthcare to reduce healthcare cost pressures while maintaining the quality of care. Cloud security is a fast-growing service in IT that includes protecting critical information from theft, data leakage, and deletion.

The cloud security in healthcare market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period due to rise in new technology. Moreover, increasing the volume and scalability of healthcare data, rise in new payment models, and rising awareness of benefits of open platforms is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Athenahealth Inc.

2. CareCloud Corporation

3. Carestream Health Inc

4. Cisco Systems Inc.

5. Cleardata Networks Inc.

6. Dell Inc.

7. IBM Corporation

8. Iron Mountain Inc.

9. Merge Healthcare Inc.

10. Symantec Corporation

Key Benefits:

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Market Segmentation:

The cloud security in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type the market is segmented as data loss protection, email protection, network security, encryption services and other. On the basis of application the market is categorized as hospital, clinic, and nonprofit organization and other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in cloud security in healthcare market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cloud security in healthcare market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cloud security in healthcare market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cloud security in healthcare market in these regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

