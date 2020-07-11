Animal Model Market is set to see Revolutionary growth in decade | Charles River Laboratories, Horizon Discovery, Advinus Therapeutics

Latest released the research study on Global Animal Model Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Animal Model Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Animal Model Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

“Global Animal Model market is expected to Reach CAGR of 7.37% till 2027. The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 on Animal Model Market”

Top players in Global Animal Model Market are:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (United States),Horizon Discovery Group plc (United Kingdom),Advinus Therapeutics Limited (India),Jackson Laboratory (United States),Trans Genic Inc. (Japan),Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (United States),Genoway SA (France),Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg),Crown Bioscience, Inc. (United States),Envigo CRS SA (Spain)

Brief Overview on Animal Model

Due to upsurging research and developments in developing a number of novel therapies, an animal model market will show significant growth over the forecasted period. In addition to this, growing need to innovate and develop new types of novel drugs in order to cope up with the upsurging demand will further improve demand for animal species as a sample. Moreover, over the last few decades, a variety of genetic disorders have been raised across the globe, thus the need to carry out research studies of those diseases and human pathology will further escalate the demand for Aminal Model. Any animal species are performed and tested and chosen for pathological and biological studies are known as animal models. These models are utilized on the back of their functional resemblance to human bodies. However, various guidelines and stringent government regulations have restricted the applications of animal models.

Recent Development in Global Animal Model Market:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), currently, dementia affects nearly 10 million people in Europe and is likely to double by 2030. Growing instances of neurological disorders in the European region is assisting the research and development activities using various biotechnological solutions such as highering Animal Model. In addition to this, the European Research Council has also established an advanced project named â€˜CONCEPTâ€™ in order to understand bases of memory, decision making, and perception using rodents and other technically advanced instruments.

The Global Animal Model Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Rats, Mice, Rabbits, Dogs, Pigs, Cats, Others), Application (Physiology, Toxicology, Cancer Research, Neurological Research, Biomedical Research, Genetic Research, Xenotransplantation), End User (Academic & Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Others)

Market Drivers

Upsurging Research and Developments in Developing a Number of Novel Therapies

Growing Need to Innovate and Develop New Types of Novel Drugs



Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Mouse Models in the Field of Cancer Research

Development of Animal Models to Understand the Bases of Memory and Decision Making

Market Challenges

Lack of R&D Activities in Underdeveloped Economies

Hard to Cope up with the Volatile Demand for Animal Model



Market Restraints:

Comparatively Higher Costs Associated with Animal Model-Based Research

Stringent Government Regulations on the Use of Animal Species for Reseach and Developments

Market Opportunities:

Rising Need for Animal Models for the Treatment of Alzheimerâ€™s Disease

Avails a Better Understanding of the Disease

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Animal Model Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

