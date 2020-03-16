AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Sunflower Oil’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), Cargill Incorporated (United States), Colorado Mills (United States), CHS Inc. (United States), Mcjerry sunfloweroil (Ukraine), PPB Group Berhad (Malesia), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (United States), Ach Food Companies Inc. (United States), Ruchi Soya (India), etc.

Sunflower Oil is derived from sunflower seed which is used for cooking purpose. Sunflower oil is available in various types such as linoleic oil, mid-oleic oil, and high-oleic oil. Additionally, it is used for food, biofuels, cosmetics, and others. Rising demand for sunflower oil due to properties including antioxidants as well as beta-carotene. Which is use full for manufacturing of cosmetic products. There are various cosmetic products are made by using sunflower oil such as sun protection creams, eye creams, and anti-aging masks. Fulling demand in the healthcare industry will help to boost global sunflower oil market.

The major players in Sunflower Oil Market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), Cargill Incorporated (United States), Colorado Mills (United States), CHS Inc. (United States), Mcjerry sunfloweroil (Ukraine), PPB Group Berhad (Malesia), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (United States), Ach Food Companies Inc. (United States), Ruchi Soya (India) and Olympic Oils Limited (United Kingdom) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are American Vegetable Oils (United States), Adams Group (United States) and Marico Limited (India).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand Due to Bakery Products and Confectionery

Increasing Dependency due to Food Products

Market Trend

Rising Utilization in Cosmetic Products

Growing Adoption Organic Sunflower Oil

Restraints

Counterfeit Produces

Opportunities

Increasing Oil Production & Crop Yields in Emerging Economics

Challenges

Rising Competition Due to Presence of Competitors

This report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyses opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

The Global Sunflower Oil Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Linoleic Oil, Mid-Oleic Oil, High-Oleic Oil), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Convenience Food, Cosmetics, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (HeathCare Industry, Food Industry, Industrial, Household, Others)

The regional analysis of Sunflower Oil Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2024.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

There are 15 Chapters analyzing in detail the Global Sunflower Oil market.

Chapter 1, to describe Sunflower Oil Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Sunflower Oil, with sales, revenue, and price of Sunflower Oil, in 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Sunflower Oil, for each region, from 2013 to 2024;

Chapter 5, 6, 7,8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2024;

Chapter 12, Sunflower Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sunflower Oil sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Sunflower Oil market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Sunflower Oil market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Sunflower Oil market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

