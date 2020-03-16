Fertilizers Market to See Huge Growth by 2024 | Yara International ASA, CF Industries Holdings, Agrium

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Fertilizers' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Coromandel International (India), Yara International ASA (Norway), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (United States), Agrium (Canada), Bunge Limited (United States), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (Canada), PhosAgro (Russia), Agrium Inc. (Canada), etc.

Fertilizers are a natural or artificial substance having chemical elements that improve the productiveness of plants. Fertilizers increase the natural fertility of the soil by replacing the chemical elements taken from the soil by the previous crops. The fertilizers include elements that are important for nutrition such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium and other secondary important elements are sulphur, magnesium, and calcium. The most common minerals are Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium. Most of the areas do not need fertilization only rural areas needing fertilization are interchanges with turfgrass.

Coromandel International (India), Yara International ASA (Norway), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (United States), Agrium (Canada), Bunge Limited (United States), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (Canada), PhosAgro (Russia), Agrium Inc. (Canada) and Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (India), Shikefeng Chemical (China), Adventz Group (India) and PJSC PhosAgro (Russia).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Trend

Upsurge Demand of Complex Fertilizers in the Asia Pacific and Africa Regions

Adoption of Bio-Based Fertilizer in Nitrogenous Fertilizer

Acceptance of Urea as the Widely Used Nitrogenous Fertilizer across the World

Market Drivers

Rising Food Demand, Due To the Increasing Population and the Government Funding

Raising Awareness about Soil Profile and Nutritional Balance, Backed By State Support

Opportunities

Upsurge Demand of Complex Fertilizers in Advanced Irrigation Systems

Growing Need for Increased Soil Fertility Due To Increasing Population

Restraints

Growth of the Organic Fertilizers Industry Hampers the Complex Fertilizers Market

Depressed Commodity Prices Issues Create Disturbance in Complex Fertilizers Market

High Production Cost

Challenges

Stringent Regulations That Been Banned Several Harmful Fertilizers

The fluctuation of Raw Materials Is Anticipated To Challenge the Market

This report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyses opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

The Global Fertilizers Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Complete Inorganic Fertilizers, Special Purpose Fertilizer, Liquid Fertilizers, Slow-Release Fertilizer, Fertilizer with Insecticide), Application (Grains and Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf and Ornamentals, Other Applications), Materials (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, Complete and Mixed, Secondary Nutrients, Micronutrients), Methods (Broadcasting, Banding, Sidedressing, Fertigation, Foliar Feeding)

The regional analysis of Fertilizers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2024.

What Fertilizers Market Report Contributes?

In short, the report is a vital guide for understanding the Fertilizers industry accomplishments to the extent each significant perspective like all around learning of the genuine players and benefactors influencing the Fertilizers Market advertise. The examination moreover bases on current Fertilizers point of view, bargains edge, inconspicuous components of the Fertilizers showcase movement.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

There are 15 Chapters analyzing in detail the Global Fertilizers market.

Chapter 1, to describe Fertilizers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Fertilizers, with sales, revenue, and price of Fertilizers, in 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Fertilizers, for each region, from 2013 to 2024;

Chapter 5, 6, 7,8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2024;

Chapter 12, Fertilizers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fertilizers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Finally, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Fertilizers market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Fertilizers market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Fertilizers market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get separate chapter wise or region wise report versions including North America, Europe or Asia.

