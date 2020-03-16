AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Smart Labels’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Avery Dennison Corporation (United States), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan), Checkpoint Systems Inc. (United States), Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands), ASK S.A. (France), Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd. (Germany), Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway), etc.

A smart label, also known as a smart tag, is an item identification slip that consists of more advanced technologies as compared to conventional bar code data. Smart labels are made from fabric, plastic and paper. They are used as chip labels, printable labels, and electronic labels in various industries. The market for smart labels is growing due to growth in industries such as retail, healthcare and manufacturing. The most efficient advancements in the smart labels technology are electronic article surveillance tags and rise in demand of various automated labels such as RFID, QR Code and EAS.

The major players in Smart Labels Market:

Avery Dennison Corporation (United States), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan), Checkpoint Systems Inc. (United States), Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands), ASK S.A. (France), Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd. (Germany), Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway), Intermec Inc. (Honeywell International Inc.) (United States), Displaydata Ltd. (United Kingdom) and William Frick & Company (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Alien Technology Inc. (United States), Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd. (Singapore), Graphic Label Inc. (United States), American Label & Tag Inc. (United States) and Creative Labels Inc. (United States).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Trend

Surging Demand for Security and Tracking Solutions

Increasing Use of the Smart Labels in Merchandise and Asset Tracking

Consumer Inclination to Know Much More Information About Product

Market Drivers

Increasing Industry Consolidation & Growing Technological Proliferation of Smart Label Products

Hiking Demand for Item Identification and Reliable Anti-Theft Devices

Increasing Disposable Income in the Various Countries Such as India, China and South Korea

Opportunities

Rising Retail Sector Worldwide

Technological Advancements in Printed Electronics

Adoption of New Technologies Such as Electronic Shelf/Dynamic Display Labels

Restraints

Lack of Standards

Additional Cost Incurred Due to the Use of Smart Labels

Challenges

The Cost Associated with Installation of the Smart Label in Emerging Economies

Reflection and Absorption of Rf Signals By Metallic and Liquid Objects

The Global Smart Labels Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Application (Retail Inventory , Perishable Goods , Electronic & It Assets , Pallets Tracking , Equipment ), Technology (EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags), Industry Verticals (Automotive, FMCG, Retail, Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others (aerospace, library, construction, and postal services))

The regional analysis of Smart Labels Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2024.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

