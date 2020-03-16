Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Disposable Paper Cup Market various segments and emerging territory. AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on Disposable Paper Cup market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The Global Disposable Paper Cup Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. Some of the important players are: Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland),Dart Container Corporation (United States),Reynolds Group Holdings (New Zealand),Graphic Packaging International, Inc. (United States),Koch Industries, Inc. (United States),Letica Corporation (United States),SEDA International Packaging Group (Italy),Lollicup USA, Inc. (United States),Eco-Products (United States),Compagnie EuropÃ©enne d’Emballage Robert Schisler (France),Groupo Phoenix (United States),Duni AB (Sweden)

Summary of Disposable Paper Cup:

Paper cups are made from bleached wood pulp, which is made from wood chips. A Disposable Paper Cup is made out of paper and is lined with plastic or wax to prevent liquid from leakage out or soaking by paper. These types of cups are eco-friendly as they are easily recyclable. The disposable paper cup is capable of holding both hot & cold liquid for a longer time. This paper cup finds extensive use in railways, functions, festivals, hotels, meetings, household appliances, and domestic applications. Disposable paper cups are used and consumed daily all over the world.

Global Disposable Paper Cup Market Segmentation:

by Type (Air Pocket Insulated, Poly-Coated Paper, Post-Consumer Fiber, Renewable Resource, Wax-Coated Paper), Application (Tea and Coffee, Chilled Food and Beverages, Other), End Users (Commercial {Coffee and Tea Shops, QSR & Fast Food Shops, Offices & Educational Institutions}, Residential Use), Capacity (10 ml to 100 ml, Between 100 ml to 250 ml, Above 250ml), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Trend Towards Online Beverage Ordering

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Coffee and Tea Consumption:â€ The Americans use over 25 billion disposable paper cups for coffee every year, which is equivalent to a consumption of 400 million cups of coffee per day or 146 billion cups of coffee per year in total consumption. This rising rate of coffee consumption has increased the demand for the disposable paper cup.â€

Increasing Demand for Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Cost-efficient and Easy to Use

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Points Covered in Global Disposable Paper Cup Market Report:

1 Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Disposable Paper Cup Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

4 Global Disposable Paper Cup Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

5 Disposable Paper Cup Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Disposable Paper Cup Market Analysis by Application

7 Disposable Paper Cup Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Disposable Paper Cup Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Disposable Paper Cup Market Forecast (2020-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

