Summary of Energy Trading & Risk Management:

Energy trading and risk management (ETRM) category will include software applications, tools and frameworks that are used to support and manage the business processes related to trading energy commodities. ETRM system is basically the integrated system that enables information exchanges within the credit, operations, contract, trade floor and accounting functions. ETRM provides the integration of various processes like event and trade data, risk strategies, risk policies, scheduling of the task and settlement execution. The systems offer monitoring, transparency, control of the access & compliance issues. ETRM market is growing continuously as increasing count of Energy Companies and provides assistance to manage Government Regulations of this sector. Additionally, helps in reducing risk & to speed up the trading activities.

Global Energy Trading & Risk Management Market Segmentation:

by Type (Front office, Back office, Middle office), End user industry (Power, Natural Gas, Coal), Deployment Model (On premises, Cloud-based)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

systems with capabilities of managing huge structured & unstructured data

System that satisfies new regulatory requirements

Market Growth Drivers:

Useful to tackle Government Regulations

Advent of Vertical Markets in energy Companies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Points Covered in Global Energy Trading & Risk Management Market Report:

1 Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

4 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

5 Energy Trading & Risk Management Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Energy Trading & Risk Management Market Analysis by Application

7 Energy Trading & Risk Management Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Energy Trading & Risk Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management Market Forecast (2020-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

