Online home rental services are services in which vendors provide an online platform to landlords to feature their properties in order to appeal and reach out to a large number of tenants. The online home rental services market is comparatively new that has grown quickly in the last five years. Companies operating in the market use websites to provide tenants with listings for apartments. Renters can view images of properties, search by budget, amenities, and neighborhoods, and contact landowners and agents through such websites. The companies generate revenues by charging landlords and brokers for listing their properties, promoting listings, and including advertisements on their websites.

Global Online Home Rental Services Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

New research study on the global market for Online Home Rental Services has evaluated the historical and current performance of this market, especially highlighting the key trends and growth opportunities. According to the study, the rising demand for this product is driving the global market for Online Home Rental Services significantly. The expansion in the various related industry is also expected to reflect positively on the sales of Online Home Rental Services product over the next few years.

Key Companies Profiled in this Report includes: 9flats.com Pte Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., CoStar Group Inc., Expedia Group, Inc., Lodgis SAS, Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Upad Ltd., Wyndham Destinations Inc., Zillow Group Inc., and others.

Various factors are responsible behind the market’s growth trail, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Online Home Rental Services market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat to the new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Online Home Rental Services market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Online Home Rental Services market is segmented on the basis of various parameters. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a overall weaknesses which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period. Besides this, profiles of some of the leading players operating and encouraging in the growth of the global Online Home Rental Services market are included in the study. Additionally, using SWOT analysis, markets weaknesses and strengths are analyzed. It also helps the report provide insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies may face during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global Online Home Rental Services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global Online Home Rental Services market?

Which are the popular product types in the global Online Home Rental Services market?

What are the key transportation types in the global Online Home Rental Services market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global Online Home Rental Services market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global Online Home Rental Services market?

What is the structure of the global Online Home Rental Services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global Online Home Rental Services market?

