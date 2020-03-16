Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Artificial Turf Market Report tracks the major market procedures including Market Overview, Business Revenue, Introduction, Gross profit & business strategies opted by key market players. The report also focuses on market size, volume and value, shipment, price, interview record, business distribution etc. These data help the consumer know about the competitors better. It also covers different industries clients’ information, which is very important to understand the market”

Rising Demand of sports venue will help to boost global artificial turf market. Artificial turf refers to man-made surfaces that are designed to look like natural turf surfaces. There are now some enhanced fiber designs, advanced materials, and manufacturing techniques used to creates artificial turfs. Reinforced natural grass or hybrid grass is a new generation product produced by merging natural turf with synthetic reinforcing fibers. The most prominent use of artificial turf is for stadium pitches as well as training pitches due to its high durability, low maintenance, and virtual appeal due to its high durability, low maintenance, superior quality, all-weather utility, virtual appeal, and eco-friendly attribute. Hence, the probable benefits accessible by artificial turfs rises its scope of applications in the global market. This is estimated to offer profitable opportunities to companies in the market in the forecasted period.

The major players in Artificial Turf Market:

DowDuPont (United States), Tarkett (France), Controlled Products (United States), Shaw Industries Group (United States), Victoria PLC (United Kingdom), Act Global (United States), SportGroup (Germany), TigerTurf (New Zealand), SIS Pitches (United Kingdom) and Matrix Turf (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Nurteks Hali (Turkey), Soccer Grass (Brazil), Limonta (Italy), Sportlink (Brazil) and El Espartano (Argentina).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Drivers

Upsurge in the Number of Stadiums Using Artificial Turf

Cost Advantages of Artificial Grass

Market Trend

Increasing Demand from Sports Sites

High Demand Due to Eco-Friendly Attributes Of Artificial Turf

Restraints

Health and Environmental Impact of Artificial Turf

Opportunities

Opportunities in Developing Nations and Nations with Harsh Climate

R&D Activities and Advancements in Technology

Challenges

High Field Temperatures Associated With Artificial Turf

This report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyses opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

The Global Artificial Turf Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type, Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type), Application (Contact Sport (Football, Rugby, Hockey, Others),

Additional Segments:

Non-Contact Sports (Tennis, Golf, Others), Leisure & Landscaping, Others), Installation (Flooring, Wall cladding), Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamides), Infill Material (Petroleum-Based Infills (Styrene-Butadiene Rubber, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomers, Thermoplastic Elastomers, Others), Sand Infill, Plant-Based Infills)

The regional analysis of Artificial Turf Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2024.

What Artificial Turf Market Report Contributes?

In short, the report is a vital guide for understanding the Artificial Turf industry accomplishments to the extent each significant perspective like all around learning of the genuine players and benefactors influencing the Artificial Turf Market advertise. The examination moreover bases on current Artificial Turf point of view, bargains edge, inconspicuous components of the Artificial Turf showcase movement.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

There are 15 Chapters analyzing in detail the Global Artificial Turf market.

Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Turf Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Artificial Turf, with sales, revenue, and price of Artificial Turf, in 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Artificial Turf, for each region, from 2013 to 2024;

Chapter 5, 6, 7,8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2024;

Chapter 12, Artificial Turf market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artificial Turf sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Finally, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Artificial Turf market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Artificial Turf market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Artificial Turf market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get separate chapter wise or region wise report versions including North America, Europe or Asia.

