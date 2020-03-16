District Cooling system (DCS) is method in which cooling capacity is distributed in the form of chilled water from a centralized production system. Chilled water is delivered by an underground pipeline to be used in offices, industries and residential buildings. The system uses various conventional fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas for its operation.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘District Cooling’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Emirates Central Cooling System [United Arab Emirates], National Central Cooling [United Arab Emirates], Emirates District Cooling [United Arab Emirates], Shinryo [Japan], ADC Energy Systems [United Arab Emirates], Keppel DCHS PTE [Singapore], Logstor [Denmark], Ramboll [Denmark], Siemens [Germany], Stellar Energy [United States], Pal Technology [United Arab Emirates], Qatar Cool [Qatar], DC Pro Engineering [United Arab Emirates], Fortum [Finland] and Danfoss District Energy [Denmark].

Market Drivers

Rapid Urbanization

Growing Demand in Middle East Region Owing to Relatively High Temperature

Market Trend

Growing Demand for Energy Efficient District Cooling Technologies

Growing Infrastructure Investments Leading to Deployment of DCS

Restraints

High Initial Cost

Uncertainty and Risk Around Global Economy

Opportunities

Government Promotion of District Cooling in Urban Planning and Smart Cities Projects

Advancement in Cooling Technology

Economic Growth in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Cooling Requirement Planning and Demand Risk

Difficulty in Implementation

The Global District Cooling Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Free Cooling, Absorption Cooling, Electric Chiller), Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial)

The regional analysis of District Cooling Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2024.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

There are 15 Chapters analyzing in detail the Global District Cooling market.

Chapter 1, to describe District Cooling Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of District Cooling, with sales, revenue, and price of District Cooling, in 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of District Cooling, for each region, from 2013 to 2024;

Chapter 5, 6, 7,8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2024;

Chapter 12, District Cooling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe District Cooling sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Finally, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the District Cooling market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the District Cooling market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the District Cooling market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

