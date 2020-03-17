The global fertilizer additive market is expected to reach US$ 3,963.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,216.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020-2027.

North America accounted for the second-largest share in the global fertilizer additive market. Rising demand for agricultural products in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico in the North American region is projected to boost the fertilizer additives market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & development in order to enhance the quality of fertilizer additives. The US is one of the major markets in North America.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004222/

Company Profiles

o Arkema Group

o Solvay

o Kao Corporation

o Chemipol S.A.

o Chemsol LLC

o Clariant

o Dorf Ketal

o Michelman, Inc.

o Omex Agriculture, Inc.

o Novochem Group

According to the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), in 2016, nitrogen consumption, phosphate consumption, and potassium consumption increased by 2.4%, 4.5%, and 2.5%, compared to that in 2015.

According to the association, during 2006-2016, the average consumption rates were 1.4%, 1.2%, and 2.3% for nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium, respectively. The IFA estimates nitrogen fertilizer demand growth at 1.1% per year through 2021, while the growth rate of phosphate and potassium fertilizers would be 1.6% and 2.2% a year, respectively.

A fertilizer is an essential industry serving global food production. According to the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), grain production is the most noticed agricultural activity, with global output estimated by USDA at 2.61 billion tonnes for the 2017 harvest. It would not be possible for grain producers to achieve this large-scale production without intensive agriculture and use of mineral fertilizers. Grains are the biggest end market for fertilizers, followed by cash crops such as vegetables, fruit, flowers, and vines.

Growth Potential in Emerging Countries

Agriculture is essential to emerging market economies. According to the data published in 2018 by International Finance Corporation, globally, two-thirds of the world’s poor population (~750 million people) work in rural areas.

Governments in countries such as Brazil are offering subsidies to reduce the cost of fertilizers to farmers. Brazil is the world’s fifth-largest fertilizer consumer, generating ~30 percent of its requirements and importing the rest. Also, it is the world’s second-largest importer of both phosphate fertilizers and potash.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004222/

Reasons To Buy:

o Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the fertilizer additive market.

o Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

o The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global fertilizer additive market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

o Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

o Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

o Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners :

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.