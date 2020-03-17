“Europe’s employee monitoring solution market is expected to grow from US$ 195.02 Mn in 2018 to US$ 339.86 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.5% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

With the advancements in technologies such as the introduction of artificial intelligence and the future workspaces would have intelligent employee monitoring solutions that would be capable of performing more than just tracking. There is a shift of focus towards behavior analysis, and future employee monitoring solutions would be able to track behavioral changes in employees’ behavior in multiple ways. This would help organizations to access behavioral anomalies in real-time and avoid the threat of insider attacks. In the coming years, the employee monitoring solutions are expected to monitor if an employee is unhappy, thus most likely to resign. This functionality is similar to Hitachi’s Happiness Meter, which measures the happiness of employees. The companies are working rigorously on the development of advanced monitoring solutions. Thus, to attract more customers, companies are focusing on developing advanced solutions that would help them to gain a strong position in the employee monitoring solutions market.

Currently, Germany is dominating the employee monitoring solution market in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for employee monitoring solution market. Germany is a highly industrialized country, and its economically leading industries include chemicals, automotive, electronics, and food & beverages. The country has a strong manufacturing sector, according to the data provided by the World Bank, the manufacturing industry contributed about 20.8% of the total GDP in the year 2018. With the growing focus of organizations towards gaining flexibility and achieving better operational practices, the demand for employee monitoring solutions is expected to grow across the manufacturing sector. Therefore, a strong manufacturing sector in the region is positively impacting the revenue generation of employee monitoring solutions in the region.

Europe EMPLOYEE MONITORING SOLUTION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

-Europe Employee Monitoring Solution Market by Offering

• Solution

• Service

-Europe Employee monitoring solution Market by Enterprise Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprise

-Europe Employee monitoring solution Market by Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Government

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Others

-Europe Employee monitoring solution Market by Country

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

