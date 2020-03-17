“The waste heat boiler market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 2.17 Bn in 2018 to US$ 4.18 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.6% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

Waste heat boilers are one of the key energy consumption equipment. These solutions recover the waste heat into steams in order to generate power. Vendors are highly focused on identifying technical issues and pursuing R&D that enables the wide-scale use of waste heat boilers. R&D areas include materials and designs to extend equipment life, lessen maintenance time intervals, and offer reliable & consistent performance for several years. Emerging technologies offer enhanced recovering waste heat as compared to traditional methods. For instance, the Kalina cycle is one of the successful methods of recovering low­ to medium­ temperature waste heat. Vendors have a huge opportunity by focusing on new technologies that can recover heat from sources not typically considered for heat recoveries such as losses from heated product streams or sidewall losses.

Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Market-Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval

CiTECH Energy Recovery Solutions (UK) LTD

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Nooter/Eriksen

Bosch Group

Thermax

Thyssenkrupp AG

Viessmann Group

Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd

In the future, the energy-efficient solutions would most likely to witness high demand. Waste heat boiler, energy-efficient equipment, is used to recover waste heat energy and can reduce future operating costs, capital investment, and utility systems costs. The performance of waste heater boilers is a key element in the efforts of commercial facilities to hold down utility costs. For maintenance and engineering procedures in various industries, businesses trying to provide efficient boiler performance, the efficiency of the boiler is decided by the proportion of heat output to the amount of fuel utilized.

India Waste heat boiler market is expected to grow at a good CAGR in the forecast period. According to IEA, India has enormous potential of combined heat & power systems backed by a growing number of installations of these systems across sugar mill, refinery & petrochemical, and other industrial sectors. Generally, gas & steam turbine major movers used in the CHP systems across India, as it provides a tremendous power generating capacity. Recently, in 2018, the Indian government announced the acquisition of UK combined heat and power firm Edina for enhancing the CHP market in India through the ‘as-a-service’ model. Thereby, such an initiative will further boost the demand for waste heat boiler in the Indian market.

Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Market-Segmentation

-Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Market By Waste Heat Temperature

• Medium Temperature

• High Temperature

• Ultra-High Temperature

-Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Market By Waste Heat Source

• Oil Engine Exhaust

• Gas Engine Exhaust

• Gas Turbine Exhaust

• Incinerator Exit Gases

• Kiln & Furnace Gases

• Others

-Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Market By Orientation

• Horizontal

• Vertical

-Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Market By End-User

• Power Generation Utilities

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Primary Metals

• Non-Metallic Minerals

• Others

-Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Market By Country

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

