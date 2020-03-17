“The global LED flashlight market accounted to US$ 1,965.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,075.1 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the leading geography in the global LED flashlight market. North America is also one of the prominent geographies. The North American LED flashlight market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico are the major contributors to the North American LED flashlight market. The availability of efficient infrastructure in the developed nations has enabled the manufacturing companies to explore the limits of science, technology, and commerce. The US is a developed country in terms of modern technology, a standard of living, infrastructure, and many others. The region witnessed technological advancements, which has result in a highly competitive market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001051/

LED Flashlight Market – Company Profiles

Bayco Products Inc.

Browning International S.A.

Dorcy International

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Larson Electronics, LLC

Mag Instrument Inc.

Nite Ize INc.

Pelican Products, Inc.

Streamlight Inc.

Surefire LLC

North America is a hub of technological development which is encompassed with economically robust countries. Incorporating LEDs into flashlights enables the technology to be portable and compact, which is suitable for a workforce who uses a flashlight during the case of an emergency where brightness is important for performing or equipment repairs or rescue operations. Further, North America is witnessing a huge demand for LED flashlights among residential, commercial building, and more. This factor would help to increase the penetration of entire lighting sales.

Rising penetration of LED lighting and supportive government initiatives to drive the demand

The popularity and penetration of LED lighting have grown at an unprecedented rate during the past few years. The usage of LED-based lighting solutions in both residential and commercial applications is rising at a fast pace owing to falling prices of LED and increasing technological advancements in LED technology. According to International Energy Agency (IEA) statistics, the global uptake of LED-based lighting has been increasing at a substantial rate, and in the global residential sector, it rose from 5% market share in 2013 to reach 40% market share in the year 2018. The lowering costs of LED is another complementing factor that is anticipated to fuel the overall adoption of LED-based lighting solutions worldwide owing to positive initiatives taken by various countries. In addition, government initiatives to phase out inefficient halogen lamps and fluorescent lights and to introduce minimum quality standards for LED lighting are projected to drive the growth of the LED market worldwide.

Growing usage of LED flashlights as a safety tool in hazardous situations

With the evolving lighting technologies and improvement in materials, the adoption of LED-based flashlights is growing at an impressive pace in military & marine operations, law enforcement, oil & gas industries, and mining, among other industries. Many manufacturers are offering a wide variety of tactical LED flashlights that can be deployed in hazardous environments. The companies operating in the LED flashlight market are continuously working on improving their products in terms of weight and lifespan to meet the specific requirements of diverse industries. The LED flashlights are quickly replacing traditional incandescent flashlights owing to their benefits such as lightweight, high power, long lifespan, high efficiency, and long-range. Explosion-proof LED flashlights are a perfect example of technology advancements in the LED flashlight market. Hence, the demand for durable, safe, and innovative LED flashlights, especially in hazardous work environments, is anticipated to drive the future growth of the LED flashlight market.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001051/

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global LED Flashlight market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.=

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.