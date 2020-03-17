“The hermetic packaging market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.16 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.02 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

The increasing commercial and military aircraft production and rising spending on defense/military equipment are anticipated to drive the demand of hermetically protected electronic components in the aerospace and defense industry, which in turn is driving the growth of hermetic packaging market. Further, the robust demand for hermetically packaged electronic components from automotive, medical and telecommunications industry is propelling the hermetic packaging market growth. In addition, the increasing demand for consumer electronic devices worldwide is anticipated to drive the demand for hermetic packaging solutions during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Consumer electronics are subjected to extensive use by consumers. Environmental conditions such as moisture, impact stress, and heat could damage the sensitive electronic components used in these devices. For instance, quartz crystals used in various consumer electronics products are susceptible to damage due to extreme environmental conditions and hence in order to safeguard such components, manufacturers are adopting hermetic packaging and sealing solutions. Hermetic packaging and sealing helps in increasing the reliability and service life of electronic components.

Hermetic Packaging Market – Companies Mentioned

Ametek, Inc.

Egide SA

Kyocera Corporation

Legacy Technologies Inc.

Materion Corporation

Micross Components

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Schott AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments Inc.

The hermetic packaging market is segmented on the basis of product into passivation glass, transponder glass, reed glass, glass-to-metal sealing (GTMS), and ceramic-to-metal sealing (CerTMS). Various companies manufacture hermetic housings and other components for the long-term, reliable protection of numerous sensitive electronics by utilizing core technologies such as, glass-to-metal & ceramic-to-metal sealing, thermal sensing components and a range of cutting-edge specialty glass competencies. The glass-to-metal sealing product is the leading segments with the highest market share in 2018. Further, ceramic-to-metal sealing is anticipated to witness immense growth in the hermetic packaging market during the forecast period.

The US dominated the hermetic packaging market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the North America region through the forecast period. The country currently accounts for nearly 40% of North America aircraft production, around 14,254 military and commercial aircraft, which is the highest as compared to other countries across the globe. Furthermore, Aerospace and defense is the leading net exporting industry in the nation, which generated a net trade surplus of US$ 86 Bn in 2017. Some of the world’s largest manufacturers of aircrafts namely Boeing and Airbus, have their manufacturing bases established in the US. The presence of aircraft manufacturing plants further boosts the prospects of direct sales of hermetically packaged products to the aircraft OEMs.

NORTH AMERICA HERMETIC PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

-Hermetic Packaging Market – By Product

• Passivation glass

• Transponder glass

• Reed glass

• Glass-to-Metal Sealing (GTMS)

• Ceramic-to-Metal Sealing (CerTMS)

-Hermetic Packaging Market – By Application

• Lasers

• Photo Diodes

• Airbag Ignitors

• MEMS

• Transistors

• Sensors

• Others

-Hermetic Packaging Market – By Industry Vertical

• Aerospace

• Medical

• Telecommunications

• Consumer Electronics

• Military and Defense

• Automotive

• Others

-Hermetic Packaging Market – By Country

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

