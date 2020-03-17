“The Asia Pacific oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to reach US$ 872.98 Mn in 2027 from US$ 334.26 Mn in 2018 the market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, the growing use of synthesized oligonucleotides and government support for biotechnology research in Asia Pacific. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to dearth of skilled professional in the region.

The high growth of the market is anticipated on account of the rise in the investment are enabling technological developments and standard biological parts. For Instance, The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) is a public entity developed by the DBT, government of India, which aims to strengthen and empower the emerging biotech enterprises. DBT along with the BIRAC plays important role in transforming the biotech sector by Make in India and Startup India and the aim is to inform the India Bioeconomy to US$ 100 billion by the 2025. Developments such as partnerships and increasing focus on synthetic biology research is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Molecular Assemblies

Twist Bioscience

Evonetix

Nuclera Nucleics Ltd

Camena Bio

DNA Script

Iridia, Inc.,

Helixworks

Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc.,

Synthomics, Inc.,

Japan is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as coronary diseases & cancer and increase in awareness regarding cancer in the country. Moreover the government initiative for research activities, collaboration among major player in country. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

ASIA PACIFIC OLIGONUCLEOTIDE SYNTHESIS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Product

• Synthesized Oligonucleotides

o Primers

o Probes

o Large-Scale Synthesis

o Others

• Reagents

• Equipment

-By Application

• Research

• Diagnostics

• Therapeutics

-By End User

• Academic Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Other End Users

-By Geography

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

