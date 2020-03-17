File Explorer (also Windows Explorer) is a built-in utility in your Windows computer to help manage various files and folders. It offers a search feature which allows to find a specific files or folders simply by inputting the keyword and pressing Enter.

However, File Explorer search stops working sometimes. Commonly, it can be fixed by restarting your File Explorer. But if this doesn’t work for you, try the solutions displayed in this post. Let’s see them one by one.

Fix 1: Make Sure Windows Search Service Is Enabled

The problem might appear if the Windows Search service is disabled. So, you need to make sure the service is enabled and here’s how to do it.

Step 1: Press Windows + R to open Run window.

Step 2: Input services.msc in the box and click OK to open the Services app.

Step 3: Locate Windows Search service in the Name column. Double-click the service to open its Properties window.

Step 4: Make sure the Startup type is Automatic. If not, choose Automatic from the drop-down menu. The Service status should be Running. Otherwise, click Start button to run the service.

Step 5: Click Apply and OK to save the changes.

Fix 2: Rebuild Search Index

According to the reports of some users, they have fixed File Explorer search not working by rebuilding search index. So, you can also have a try.

Step 1: Open Control Panel and choose to view by Small icons.

Step 2: Find and click the Indexing Options item.

Step 3: In the pop-up window, click Advanced button.

Step 4: Switch to File Types tab in the Advanced Options window and check Index Properties and File Contents, and then click OK.

Step 5: Open Advanced Options window again. Under Index Settings tab, click Rebuild button in Troubleshooting section, and then click OK in the confirmation window.

Fix 3: Run Search and Indexing Troubleshooter

You can also employ Windows Troubleshoot to fix the problem.

Step 1: Right-click the Start button and select Settings from the lists.

Step 2: Go ahead to Update & Security > Troubleshoot.

Step 3: In the right pane, scroll down to locate Search and Indexing. Click it and hit Run the troubleshooter button.

Step 4: Check Files don’t appear in search results option and click Next button.

Step 5: You will be asked for administrative privilege to perform the operation. Just click Try troubleshooting as an administrator.

You just need to follow the onscreen instructions to complete the process. Now, you can use the search tool again. If the error still exists, try the next solution.

Fix 4: Add System Permission to A File/Folder

Sometimes, File Explorer search not working occurs only when searching for a specific file/folder. In this case, perhaps the file/folder doesn’t have the system permission.

If you can find the file or folder manually, you can add the system permission to this file/folder. In this way, you can find it more quickly by using File Explorer search tool next time.

Step 1: Right-click the problematic file or folder and choose Properties.

Step 2: In the pop-up window, go to Security tab. There should be SYSTEM in the box of Group or user names. If not, click Edit.

Step 3: Click Add button and you will get the following window. Then, input SYSTEM in the empty box and click Check Names, and hit OK button.

Step 4: Click Apply to save the change and click OK to exit.

Fix 5: Restart and Re-register Your Cortana

It is reported that the Cortana application has something to do File Explorer search not responding issue. To resolve the error, you are recommended to end the process of Cortana in Task Manager and restart it. If this fail to work, go to re-register your Cortana according to the given steps.

Step 1: Right-click the Start button and choose Windows PowerShell (Admin) to run PowerShell as administrator.

Step 2: Copy and paste the following command to the PowerShell window and press Enter:

Get-AppXPackage -Name Microsoft.Windows.Cortana | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register “$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml”}

Step 3: Wait patiently until the command has finished re-registering Cortana and then restart your computer.

Have you fixed this issue with the mentioned solutions? If you want to get more methods to resolve File Explorer search not working, read this post.

An Alternate Method of File Explorer Search

If you don’t want to spend too much time fixing File Explorer search not working issue, perhaps you can ask third-party software for help to find files or folders quickly. MiniTool Partition Wizard could be a nice choice for you.

Step 1: Launch MiniTool Partition Wizard.

Step 2: Click Space Analyzer from the upper tool bar.

Step 3: In the pop-up window, select the target drive and click Scan button to start scanning the files and folders in the drive.

Step 4: To find a certain file or folder, go to File View tab and search it. Once you find the desired item, you can right-click it and choose Open to open it directly.

Note: You can choose Match file name only or Match entire path according to your needs. If can remember the file name, select the former one to search it accurately. Otherwise, choose the latter one.