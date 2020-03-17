new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, market report is provided in such a way that it covers many work areas. Key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BD, ConvaTec Group PLC, Centurion Medical Products, Scranton Gillette Communications, Gaeltec Devices Ltd., Nutrimedics S.A., Potrero Medical, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd. among others.

Global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 253.65 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMD) are used for fluid resuscitation, management and diagnosis of patients who develop abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS) and/or intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) that causes mortality and morbidity among patients. This occurs due to reduced venous return, altered respiratory mechanics and cardiac output. With the help of IPMDs, early treatment and recognition of IAH and ACS can be detected.

Market Drivers

Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases among people will act as a driver for the market

High prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension; this factor will also act as a driver for the market

Rising number of geriatric population is also driving the market

Rise in prevalence of IAH and ACS will also act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints

Competitive pricing lead to quality issues; this factor can act as a restraint for the market

Negative results from chronic and radiation cystitis can also act a restraint for the market

Negative results from radiation cystitis and pelvic hematoma and less utilization of IPMDs in general surgery impede the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market

By Procedure

Muscle

Abdomen

By Product Type

Disposables

Equipment

By Application

Intra-Abdominal Hypertension

Intra-Compartment Pressure

By End Users

Hospitals

Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

