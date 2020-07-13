Urinalysis Market Overview, Key Players, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report – P&S Intelligence

The global urinalysis market is witnessing considerable growth due to increasing prevalence of diabetes, increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of kidney diseases and growing urinary tract infections (UTI). Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure increases the affordability of patients leading to the increased sales of urinalysis products, supporting the growth of the market.

Global Urinalysis Market Key Players:

1- F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG

2- Danaher Corporation

3- Siemens AG

4- Sysmex Corporation

5- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6- Mindray Medical International Limited

7- Acon Laboratories, Inc.

8- Arkray, Inc.

9- Urit Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.

The rapid growth in emerging economies and technological development in the in vitro diagnostics industry with the advent of portable and battery operated urinalysis device is expected to create revenue generation opportunities for the manufacturers of urinalysis products. However, high cost of urinalysis equipment and stringent regulatory requirements are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for urinalysis, owing to increased awareness, growth of aged pool, established healthcare industry, and easy accessibility to advanced technologies. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global urinalysis market. The presence of large pool of patients undergoing pregnancy test and wide acceptance of point of care diagnostic devices are the key growth driving factor for the U.S. urinalysis market.

