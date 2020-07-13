Connect with your brother in India- Send Rakhis to Punjab with Indiagift

Gurugram, July 13- Punjab has seen the maximum migration of people in search of greener pastures in the last few decades. Several people are forced to migrate to places like USA, Canada and UK for higher paying jobs leaving their loved ones behind. Brothers and sisters are separated from each other in the process but they remember to visit during Raksha Bandhan and tie Rakhis. But this year, the pandemic has changed everything. Siblings cannot travel and sisters cannot physically tie rakhis. Indiagift.in brings a ray of hope in these trying times with their rakhi delivery in Punjab. Sisters sitting abroad can send rakhis to Punjab to their ‘veers’ and brothers overseas can send rakhi gifts to Punjab to their adoring sisters. The power of online gifting comes to the rescue when the pandemic stops us from being with each other.

Punjab is the land of green fields, yummy food, and warm hearts. People here are attached to their motherland and their loved ones. Indians from Punjab do not forget their traditions and culture even after they leave the country. They stay connected to the hearts and minds of their loved ones for decades. Indiagift.in plays a principal role in connecting these people with their motherland and their friends and family. When one goes abroad, then they miss on most occasions and festivals. Indiagift gives the suitable option of expressing yourself through gift delivery. People can celebrate virtually by sending gifts to India. Similarly, with Raksha Bandhan, sisters abroad can send rakhis to Punjab which the brothers can tie on their wrist and think of them. To add sweetness to their rakhi gifts, the website has a range of rakhi combos. One can choose from Rakhi with chocolates, rakhi with sweets, and rakhi with dry fruits if they wish to make their gifts for brother more fulfilling.

With gift delivery across Punjab, the website has delivery options in all the towns and cities of the state. Indiagift is delivering rakhis to the entire state and is covering even the smaller towns and villages. From Pathankot to Mansa and Ferozepur to Patiala, there is gift delivery to the length and breadth of the state. So, all you need to do to celebrate rakhi with your brother is to order a lovely rakhdi design online on Indiagift. The website will pack it with love and send it your brother in Punjab. You can send rakhi gifts if you wish to send for brother. Brothers can also choose the lovely collection of rakhi gifts for sisters as their return gifts. Al rakhi designs are loved by all Punjabis and are perfect for their taste and budget. So, order rakhis online and send rakhis to Punjab and the rest of India.