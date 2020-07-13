Over The Counter/OTC Test Market by Product (Glucose Monitoring Test, Cholesterol Monitoring Test, Infectious Disease Testing, Fecal Occult Test, Urine Analysis Test, Drug Abuse Test), Technology (Immunoassay, Lateral Flow Assay)

According to Market Study Report, Over The Counter/OTC Test Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Over The Counter/OTC Test Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The OTC Test Market is projected to reach USD 22.2 Billion by 2024 from USD 11.9 Billion in 2018, at CAGR of 11.0% during forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Over The Counter/OTC Test Market:

OraSure Technologies (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

i-Health Lab (US)

“The infectious disease tests segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The OTC Test market, by product, has been categorized into eight major segments—glucose monitoring tests, cholesterol tests, pregnancy &fertility tests, drugs-of-abuse tests, coagulation monitoring tests, urinalysis tests, infectious disease tests, and other tests. The infectious disease tests segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This market is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing number of HIV-infected individuals across the globe, coupled with increasing availability and awareness about HIV OTC testing in emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and China

“Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In the OTC Test market, Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the major markets for OTC Test in the Asia Pacific. Increasing prevalence of target conditions and infectious diseases and growing patient population base in emerging countries like India and China are expected to drive the growth of these markets during the forecast period.

#In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the OTC Test Market.

By Company Type: Tier 1–18%, Tier 2–39%, and Tier 3–43%

By Designation: C-level Executives–25%, Directors–20%, and Others–55%

By Region: North America–40%, Europe–27%, APAC–20%, and RoW–13%

Competitive Landscape of Over The Counter/OTC Test Market:

1 Overview

2 Vendor Benchmarking

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

5 Competitive Situation and Trends

5.1 Product Launches

5.2 Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements

5.3 Acquisitions

