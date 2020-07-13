Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Forecast to Show Spurring Growth by 2020-2027 Canvas, Blackboard Learn, Schoology, Edmodo, Moodle

A learning management system is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting, automation and delivery of educational courses, training programs, or learning and development programs. The learning management system concept emerged directly from e-Learning.

Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market includes 10 Years historical and forecasted data of Industry. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house Forecast model analysis by team of industry experts.

The rising numbers of universities and other learning platforms offering e-learning courses, the increased demand for such courses, and the rapidly rising proliferation of mobile devices such as laptops, tablet computers, and smartphones among global consumers are the key factors driving the adoption of learning management systems.

Top Listed Manufacturers in the Market Report are:

SAP Litmos, Docebo, Canvas, Blackboard Learn, Schoology, Edmodo, Moodle, TalentLMS, Brightspace, Lessonly, engagedly, Oracle

The Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market Industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of several established players participating in various marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centred on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

At last, the Porter’s five theory and SWOT analysis have also been utilized for analysing the market data. The major plans accepted by the renowned players for a better penetration in the Learning Management System (LMS) Software Market also form a key section of this study. The market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities have been presented together with their corresponding impact analysis.

Regions Mentioned in the Report are:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Content Management

Talent Management

Performance Management

Student Management

Mobile and Social Learning

Market segment by Application, split into:

Corporation

Government

Education

