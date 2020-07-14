Surfactants Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2023

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its report, predicts that the global surfactants market would expand at a steady CAGR of 4.20% over the ranging from 2015 to 2023. The global surfactants market is tabulated to accumulate a value of USD 28.83 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Use of surfactants in the cosmetics industry shall play an integral role in driving sales across the market. Moreover, solvent-based detergents have attracted increased demand in recent times. It would be interesting to see the reliance of the market vendors on technological advancements in the chemical industry.

Use of Paints and Emulsions in Key Sectors

Emulsions and paints are used across a multitude of industries, and this is an important consideration for market growth. The commercial sector is undergoing rapid structural changes in terms of constructions, interior designing, and planning. Therefore, use of high-quality paints has become an important driver of demand within the global market. Fabric softeners have emerged as important products in the market, and they have been well received by consumers. Therefore, the global surfactants market is projected to offer new opportunities the emerging and upcoming market players. The next decade would be crucial for leading vendors as need for cleaners, adhesives, and soaps rise across the globe.

Trend of Paper Recycling Gains Swing

Advancements in the energy sector have also ushered an era of advancements across the global market. Use of recycled paper has become a prominent practice across several industries. Deinking of recycled paper can be effectively accomplished with the help of surfactants. Moreover, ski waxes and anti-fogs are key products that are manufactured from surfactants. It is important to analyse the supply dynamics of surfactants in order to gauge sales. Availability of detergents, soaps, and lubricants across retail outlets is a sound indicator of growth within the global surfactants market. Besides, use of these products in multiple industries shall also play an underhanded role in market growth.

Some of the leading players operating in the global surfactants market are Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Lonza Group Ltd., and BASF SE.

