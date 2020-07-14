Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market 2020 Technology Advancement and Demand – Medtronic plc, Johnson and Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom

This Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Research Report Forecast 2020-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market:

Medtronic plc, Johnson and Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PHC Holdings Corporation, Ypsomed Holding, Dexcom, Acon Laboratories, Trividia Health Inc., Arkray Inc., Sanofi S.A., Terumo Medical Corporation, Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC, and niche players.

The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Market Overview:

Blood glucose monitoring is an integral part of the standard diabetes care, and it is very helpful in controlling the glucose levels in individuals with diabetes and impaired glucose tolerance. The incidence of diabetes is increasing globally, and around 90% of the patients have type 2 diabetes mellitus with approximately one-fifth of the people undergoing insulin treatment. Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) systems and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems are two major types of blood glucose monitoring systems.

The market for blood glucose monitoring systems is driven by increasing incidence of diabetes across various geographies, huge surge in the aging population, and increasing product launch and approvals. Increasing collaboration and funding to develop innovative devices and raising awareness among the patients are providing an opportunity for the market growth. Product recalls and inadequate reimbursements are few of the factors that may hamper the market growth to an extent.

This report segments the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market on the basis of Products are:

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Systems

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems

On the basis of Application, the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market is segmented into:

Type 1 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes

On the basis of End-users, the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Homecare

Private Clinics, and others

Market Regional Analysis:

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the major shareholder in the global blood glucose monitoring systems market, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to an upsurge in access to health care services, increasing patient pool, raising awareness among patients, and growing healthcare expenditure. According to the Asian Diabetes Prevention Initiative, nearly 60% of the total diabetic population resides in Asia. It also estimates that 65.1 million adults in India and 113.9 million adults in China have diabetes.

Market Benefits:

The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems market. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives toward the diagnostics segment in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

The market factors explained in the report:

Market Overview: It includes Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market study scope, top key players, segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

Executive Summary: The Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The report helps clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage.

Key Players: This part of the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market report discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecasts for all years of the forecast period.

Research Methodology: This section discusses about the research methodology and approach Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1-Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice

2- Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points.

Contact Us:

