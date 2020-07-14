Self-sampling Blood Collection and Storage Device Market Outlook for Major Applications/end Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate 2030

Global Self-sampling Blood Collection and Storage Device Market: Introduction

Blood collection kits include all essentials for biological specimen collection, transport, and storage. Collected samples are transported for analysis and testing to various laboratories. These kits are safe for transportation and storage too. Clinical trials conducted for various blood disorders commonly face issues of transportation and availability of participants and their time. This all can be reduced and managed with the help of self-sampling kits.

Likewise, in therapeutic drug monitoring, regular testing and clinic visits take their toll on patients, leading to issues with adherence, compliance, and patient experience. The kits prove helpful for patients who are unable to walk and give samples to laboratories or visit any hospital due to their health condition.

Key Drivers of Global Self-sampling Blood Collection and Storage Device Market

Rising prevalence of blood disorders

According to Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, large number of people in the U.S. have genes for bleeding and clotting disorders and hemoglobinopathies. About 1.2 million people in the U.S. develop blood clots in veins of the leg. This condition is called deep venous thrombosis (DVT). According to WHO World Health Organization, hemoglobin disorders were originally endemic in 60% of 229 countries, potentially affecting 75% of births; however, they are common in 71% of countries among 89% of births (either in the whole population or among minorities), which prompts policy-makers to consider the most appropriate strategy for treatment and prevention.

At least 5.2% of the world population (and over 7% of pregnant women) carry a significant variant. Hemoglobin S accounts for 40% of carriers but causes over 80% of disorders owing to localized very high carrier prevalence: around 85% of sickle-cell disorders, and over 70% of all affected births occur in Africa. Thus, rising blood disorders is expected to drive the market.

Rising prevalence of diabetes

According to WHO, the number of people with diabetes rose from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. The global prevalence of diabetes among adults over 18 years of age rose from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014. In 2016, an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. Another 2.2 million deaths in 2012 were attributable to high blood glucose. Regular checkup and analysis of blood components and management of insulin can reduce diabetic conditions. Thus, the diagnosis of such diseases is expected to drive the market.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Self-sampling Blood Collection and Storage Device Market

North America is projected to account for a major share of the global self-sampling blood collection and storage device market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years due to an increase in research & development and various government initiatives for the development of novel ideas. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market, globally, during the forecast period.

The self-sampling blood collection and storage device market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to a rise in investment in research & development by private and government organizations and increase in incidence of uses of nanotechnology.

Key Players Operating in Global Self-sampling Blood Collection and Storage Device Market

The global self-sampling blood collection and storage device market is highly consolidated, owing to the presence of a small number of key players. Leading players operating in the global self-sampling blood collection and storage device market include:

Hemaxis

Neoteryx, LLC.

Tasso, Inc.

Atlas Medical Uk

