Portable Dialysis Devices Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment up to 2030

Global Portable Dialysis Devices Market: Introduction

A typical hemodialysis needs three sessions per week, for 3-5 hours per session, at a medical facility. Hemodialysis involves pumping a patient’s blood through an external circuit for filtration, before it is pumped back into the body. Hemodialysis is a common type of dialysis for about 90% of all dialysis patients. Peritoneal dialysis utilizes the patient’s own abdomen across which waste is exchanged from the blood and flushed out regularly through a permanent tube in the abdomen. Peritoneal dialysis does not require regular trips to a medical facility; however, it still requires regular treatment at home.

Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/portable-dialysis-devices-market.html

Medicare coverage is extended to a person of any age who requires either dialysis or transplantation to maintain life. According to The Regents of the University of California, 750,000 people who live with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are 1% of the U.S. Medicare population, but account for roughly 7% of the Medicare budget. Hemodialysis care costs the Medicare system an average of $90,000 per patient annually in the U.S., for a total of US$28 billion.

Key Drivers of Global Portable Dialysis Devices Market

Increasing Number of ESRD Patients

According to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, the overall prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the general population is approximately 14%. Diabetes and high blood pressure are key causes of CKD. Half the population of individuals having CKD is also combined with cardiovascular disease (CVD) and diabetes. 661,000 people in the U.S. have kidney failure, 468,000 individuals are on dialysis, and 193,000 live with a functioning kidney transplant.

Request a PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77622

Every year, renal disease kills more people than breast or prostate cancer. In 2013, more than 47,000 people in the U.S. died from kidney disease. Estimates are that 2 million people worldwide suffer from ESRD, and the number of patients diagnosed with the disease continues to increase at a rate of 5% to 7% per year. Taiwan, Japan, Mexico, the U.S., and Belgium currently have the highest prevalence of ESRD.

Limited Availability of Donor Organs

Organ transplant is a cost-effective and life-saving option for patients with organ failure. According to American Medical Association, in the U.S., the supply of organs cannot meet the need of patients on the waiting list, resulting in prolonged morbidity and higher mortality for these patients. Approximately 7500 patients die yearly while awaiting an organ transplant. In the U.S., a suboptimal 54% of adults are registered organ donors, the lack follow up preventing a donation from 20% to 40% of eligible deceased donors.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Portable Dialysis Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77622

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Portable Dialysis Devices Market

North America is projected to account for a major share of the global portable dialysis devices market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years due to an increase in research & development and various government initiatives for the development of novel ideas. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market, globally, during the forecast period.

The portable dialysis devices market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to a rise in investment in research & development by private and government organizations and increase in healthcare management.

Pre Book Portable Dialysis Devices Market Research – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77622<ype=S

Key Players Operating in Global Portable Dialysis Devices Market

The global portable dialysis devices market is highly consolidated, owing to the presence of a small number of key players. Leading players operating in the global portable dialysis devices market include:

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc

AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

AWAK Technologies

Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd

Medtronic

Nipro

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/