Lymphatic Filariasis Treatment Market In-depth Analysis, Business Strategies, and Growth Rate

Lymphatic Filariasis Treatment: Introduction

Lymphatic filariasis is an infectious tropical disease caused by parasitic round worms, i.e. Wuchereria bancrofti and Brugia malayi. Bancroftian lymphatic filariasis affects both the legs and the genitals. Brugia malayi affects the legs below the knees. This disease spreads through the bites of infected mosquitos. Mosquito-transmitted larvae are deposited on the skin, from where they can enter the body. The larvae then enter into the lymphatic vessels, where they develop into adult worms, thereby continuing a cycle of transmission.

In the early stages of the infection, the patient shows symptoms such as fever, headaches, chills, and skin lesions. If the disease is left untreated, obstruction of the lymph flow will cause swelling in the legs and external genitals.

Lymphatic filariasis is a common disease in the tropical regions of the world. The organism W. bancrofti is present across Asia, Africa, China, and South America. B. malayi is found in South and Southeast Asia. Lymphatic filariasis is extremely rare in North America and occurs only when these organisms are imported from tropical regions.

Key Drivers of Global Lymphatic Filariasis Treatment Market

Increase in incidence of lymphatic filariasis in tropical areas and rise in awareness programs by the WHO for the treatment of lymphatic filariasis are projected to boost the growth of the global lymphatic filariasis treatment market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, around 120 million people suffered from lymphatic filariasis and 40 million people were disfigured by the disease. The World Health Organization launched a global program to eliminate lymphatic filariasis in 2000. This program comprises two key strategies: mass drug administration to prevent infection and management of morbidity and prevention of disability.

Major pharmaceutical companies focus on the design and development of new treatment options for this disease. For instance, AbbVie, Inc. has one innovative product, i.e. ABBV-4083, in pipeline (phase I) for treatment of lymphatic filariasis. Additionally, increase in government initiatives and rise in awareness about lymphatic filariasis among the general population fuel the growth of the global lymphatic filariasis treatment market. Moreover, rise in health care funding and improving health care facilities contribute to the growth of the global lymphatic filariasis treatment market.

Late symptoms of the disease and less treatment options available are likely to restrain the lymphatic filariasis treatment market during the forecast period

Diethylcarbamazine Segment to Witness High Demand

Based on drug type, the global lymphatic filariasis treatment market can be classified into diethylcarbamazine, doxycycline, and others

The diethylcarbamazine segment accounted for the largest share of the global lymphatic filariasis treatment market in 2019. The segment is expected to dominate the global market due to increase in use of diethylcarbamazine in the treatment of lymphatic filariasis and focus of major manufacturers on the launch of new products containing diethylcarbamazine for treatment of lymphatic filariasis.

Hospital Pharmacies to be Most Promising Segment

In terms of distribution channel, the global lymphatic filariasis treatment market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies was the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to increase in number of patients with lymphatic filariasis who require hospital visit.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Lymphatic Filariasis Treatment Market

In terms of region, the global lymphatic filariasis treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific dominated the global lymphatic filariasis treatment market in 2019 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Large number of patients with lymphatic filariasis, early adoption of new products, and presence of major manufacturers are likely to fuel the growth of the lymphatic filariasis treatment market in Asia Pacific.

The market in Middle East & Africa is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in new product launch and rise in demand for lymphatic filariasis treatment in emerging countries such as South Africa and others

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global lymphatic filariasis treatment market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key players operating in the global market are:

Abbott

Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Wyeth Limited

Cyper Pharma

RND Laboratories Private Limited

Other Prominent Players

